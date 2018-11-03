How to Play With Friends in Fallout 76

With Fallout 76 being the first multiplayer Fallout title there will likely be a lot of players looking to jump into the game with a friend or two.

Fallout 76 doesn’t have specific servers to join but instead will put you into a new one each time you log into the game. What you may have noticed recently is that if you are a member of the beta you have received three additional codes to hand out to friends.

This means your friends don’t have any excuse to not play with you now so you’re going to want to give these codes out as you are able to play on both Saturday and Sunday.

Once you hand out your codes and your buddies get the game installed you’ll want to figure out how to get them into your party.

According to Bethesda’s website, it isn’t very hard to accomplish.

If you’re playing on a console, your Friends List from that platform will automatically appear in the in-game Social Menu. If you’re on PC, you can send friend requests by opening the Social Menu and entering their Bethesda.net account names into the search bar. Alternatively, you can add players you meet in-game by selecting them directly on the Map and then choosing “Add Friend”. Once your friends have received and accepted your request, you’ll be able see when they’re online, and can team up to join a world together. If you find yourself in trouble, any friends who are in your world can also become instant reinforcements by using the map to fast travel to your location.

Basically, if you’re on Xbox One or PS4 you’ll do the same thing you usually do to invite players to your game. If you’re on PC you have to take an extra step and go through your Social Menu and type in your friend’s account name.

Now if only Bethesda could figure something out about push-to-talk.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

