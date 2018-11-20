Pokemon Go Cresselia Best Counters in Raids

The Sinnoh Legendary Pokemon Cresselia is now available in Tier Five Raid Battles from now until December 18 at 1:00 p.m. PST.

If you plan on taking down the Legendary Pokemon, here are the best counters you should use.

Cresselia is a pure psychic-type Pokemon. That makes it strong against fighting and psychic-type attacks but weak against bug, dark and ghost-type attacks. It has the Quick Moves Confusion and Psycho Cut as well as the Charge Moves Aurora Beam, Moonblast and Future Sight according to GamePress.

We believe that the best counter to use against Cresselia is Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball. Mewtwo has one of the highest attack stats in the game, which means that its Shadow Ball attack will pierce through Cresselia’s huge defense and stamina. Not only that, but its psychic-typing makes it resistant against Cresselia’s strong psychic-type attacks. GamePress recommends using Psycho Cut over Confusion because it has a higher energy rate and charges Shadow Ball faster. The only problem is that Mewtwo with Shadow Ball is exclusive to EX Raids only. So even if you caught it when it was in regular Raid Battles, it can’t learn Shadow Ball. Alternatively, you can use Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball.

The second best attacker is Gengar with Shadow Claw/Lick and Shadow Ball. It’s an even stronger ghost-type attacker than Mewtwo according to GamePress because of its massive attack and strong dual ghost-type moves. The only reason it’s not number one is that its secondary poison-typing and low defense and stamina makes it weak to Cresselia’s psychic-type attacks. However, that also makes it strong against Cresselia’s fairy-type Moonblast move. Keep in mind that Shadow Claw and Lick are both exclusive moves. A Gengar with Hex instead would be weaker but perform just fine. Alternatively, you can use Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

As for dark-type attackers, Weavile with Feint Attack and Foul Play is the strongest of its type according to GamePress. However, if you’re looking for something a bit bulkier, Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch has your back. Both Pokemon will double resist Cresselia’s psychic-type moves. Keep in mind, however, that both of these Pokemon are weak to Cresselia’s Moonblast move. Honchkrow and Absol are also good dark-type candidates.

Here’s a chart from user Kryd0s from The Silph Road Subreddit to illustrate some of the best counters to use against Cresselia.

Keep in mind that Cresselia’s attacks will become more powerful in Windy weather, according to our guide. It will also have a higher CP when caught.

What are your suggestions for counters against Cresselia? Let us know in the comment section below.

