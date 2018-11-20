Pokemon Go Cresselia Group Size for Raids

The Sinnoh Legendary Pokemon Cresselia is now available in Pokemon Go from now until December 18.

If you’re looking to take on Cresselia, you may be wondering how many trainers you need to beat it. Well wonder no longer.

According to users on The Silph Road Subreddit, the absolute minimum group size for Cresselia Raid Battles is two. User ivansoup recommends using two level 40 Gengars boosted by foggy weather and the bonus gained from the two trainers being best friends in the game. But even then you can just barely make it.

A more reasonable groups size would be around three to five or more, as suggested by user Kryd0s. However, depending on your access to strong counters against Cresselia or your trainer level, you may want to add more people.

How many trainers did it take for your group to defeat Cresselia? Let us know in the comment section below.

See also: