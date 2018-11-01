Pokemon Go’s new Field Research tasks for November 2018 are now live.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have compiled a list of all the new Field Research Tasks. The list will continue to be updated as more tasks and rewards are chronicled. If new research tasks are added to coincide with special in-game events, we’ll be sure to include those in the list as well.

Notable rewards include the new Spinda variant and the brand new Pokemon Nincada (reportedly) which can evolve into Ninjask.

The Research Breakthrough reward for November 2018 is the ghost- and bug-type Pokemon Shedinja, according to Niantic. To catch Shedinja, you need to complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days. After that, you unpack the Research Breakthrough reward to start the encounter. You can use your own Pokeballs and Berries to help catch Shedinja and it will never flee.

If you start your Field Research tasks track on November 1, you can get up to four Shedinja. However, if you started the track in late October and complete the seventh Field Research task on either November 1, 2 or 3 and then continue completing a Field Research task every day after that, you can catch up to five Shedinja.

Here is the current Pokemon Go Field Research list for November 2018: