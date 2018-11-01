Pokemon Go Field Research List for November 2018

Pokemon Go’s new Field Research tasks for November 2018 are now live.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have compiled a list of all the new Field Research Tasks. The list will continue to be updated as more tasks and rewards are chronicled. If new research tasks are added to coincide with special in-game events, we’ll be sure to include those in the list as well.

Notable rewards include the new Spinda variant and the brand new Pokemon Nincada (reportedly) which can evolve into Ninjask.

The Research Breakthrough reward for November 2018 is the ghost- and bug-type Pokemon Shedinja, according to Niantic. To catch Shedinja, you need to complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days. After that, you unpack the Research Breakthrough reward to start the encounter. You can use your own Pokeballs and Berries to help catch Shedinja and it will never flee.

If you start your Field Research tasks track on November 1, you can get up to four Shedinja. However, if you started the track in late October and complete the seventh Field Research task on either November 1, 2 or 3 and then continue completing a Field Research task every day after that, you can catch up to five Shedinja.

Here is the current Pokemon Go Field Research list for November 2018:

Evolve & Power Up

  • Evolve 2 Pidgeys – Caterpie (chance for shiny)
  • Evolve a Pokemon- Eevee
  • Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle

    Throw

  • Make three nice curveball throws – Spinda
  • Make five nice throws – Voltorb
  • Make three great throws – Gastly
  • Make five great throws in a row – Wigglytuff
  • Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar

    Battle

  • Win a Raid – Pineco
  • Battle in a Gym – Mankey
  • Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle
  • Win three Gym Battles – N/A
  • Win five Gym Battles – Machop
  • Use a super effective Charge Move in a Gym Battle seven times – Electabuzz

    Catch

  • Catch five bug-type Pokemon – Nincada (reportedly)
  • Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Vulpix or Poliwag
  • Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp
  • Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini

    Hatch

  • Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute
  • Hatch three Eggs – Magmar
  • Hatch five Eggs – Chansey

    Other

  • Earn a Candy from walking with a Buddy Pokemon – Clefable
  • Send five gifts to friends – Golbat

