Pokemon Go’s new Field Research tasks for November 2018 are now live.
Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have compiled a list of all the new Field Research Tasks. The list will continue to be updated as more tasks and rewards are chronicled. If new research tasks are added to coincide with special in-game events, we’ll be sure to include those in the list as well.
Notable rewards include the new Spinda variant and the brand new Pokemon Nincada (reportedly) which can evolve into Ninjask.
The Research Breakthrough reward for November 2018 is the ghost- and bug-type Pokemon Shedinja, according to Niantic. To catch Shedinja, you need to complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days. After that, you unpack the Research Breakthrough reward to start the encounter. You can use your own Pokeballs and Berries to help catch Shedinja and it will never flee.
If you start your Field Research tasks track on November 1, you can get up to four Shedinja. However, if you started the track in late October and complete the seventh Field Research task on either November 1, 2 or 3 and then continue completing a Field Research task every day after that, you can catch up to five Shedinja.
Here is the current Pokemon Go Field Research list for November 2018:
Evolve & Power Up
Evolve 2 Pidgeys – Caterpie (chance for shiny) Evolve a Pokemon- Eevee Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle
Throw
Make three nice curveball throws – Spinda Make five nice throws – Voltorb Make three great throws – Gastly Make five great throws in a row – Wigglytuff Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar
Battle
Win a Raid – Pineco Battle in a Gym – Mankey Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Win three Gym Battles – N/A Win five Gym Battles – Machop Use a super effective Charge Move in a Gym Battle seven times – Electabuzz
Catch
Catch five bug-type Pokemon – Nincada (reportedly) Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Vulpix or Poliwag Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini
Hatch
Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute Hatch three Eggs – Magmar Hatch five Eggs – Chansey
Other
Earn a Candy from walking with a Buddy Pokemon – Clefable Send five gifts to friends – Golbat
