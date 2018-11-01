Pokemon Go Nincada: How to Catch, Location & Evolution

Nincada is finally in Pokemon Go.

The bug and ground-type Pokemon from the Hoenn region can finally be yours along with its two evolutions. However, finding the Pokemon is a lot trickier than you may have thought.

Allow us to give you everything you need to know about how to catch Nincada and its evolutions.

Location & How to Catch

According to users on The Silph Road Subreddit, Nincada can be found through a Field Research task that went live today. Spin PokeStops until you find the task of catching five bug-type Pokemon. Once you complete that and then claim your reward from the Field Research menu, you’ll encounter Nincada. This encounter can be done anywhere in the world.

It appears that Nincada can’t be caught in the wild, but this is not confirmed yet.

Nincada Evolutions

Nincada has two evolutions, Ninjask and Shedinja.

Nincada evolves into Ninjask when you feed it 50 Nincada Candies. Ninjask has a Max CP of 1790 along with an attack stat of 199, a defense stat of 116 and a stamina stat of 122 according to GamePress. It has the Quick Moves Fury Cutter and Metal Claw as well as the Charge Moves Bug Buzz, Aerial Ace and Shadow Ball. While Ninjask has great attack moves, its stats are low and its typing of bug/flying gives it a double weakness to rock-type attacks. It may not be worth powering up.

Shedinja is a weird case because in Pokemon Go, Nincada can’t evolve into Shedinja directly. In the main Pokemon games, Shedinja is considered a special evolution as it can only be obtained by evolving Nincada into Ninjask while the player has an open slot in their party and at least one PokeBall in their bag, according to Bulbapedia. The idea is that Nincada sheds its shell to evolve into Ninjask similar to a cicada in the real world, and then the shell becomes Shedinja.

To catch Shedinja in Pokemon Go, you need to complete the Research Breakthrough for November 2018. This is done by completing seven different Field Research tasks on seven different days. Once this is done, you can accept the breakthrough from the Field Research menu to encounter Shedinja and catch it.

Shedinja might just be one of the worst Pokemon in Pokemon Go. In the games, Shedinja has only 1 HP but is compensated by its Wonder Guard ability which makes it immune to all attacks except super effective ones, according to Bulbapedia. Since it is bug and ghost-type, it will die to one hit from a flying, rock, ghost, fire or dark-type attack.

In Pokemon Go, Shedinja has no such ability, according to users on The Silph Road Subreddit. So it has a minuscule stamina stat of 2 along with an attack stat of 153 and a defense stat of 80, according to GamePress. It’s Max CP is 421. While it has the powerful Shadow Claw along with Bug Bite for its Quick Moves, its Charge Moves of Aerial Ace, Shadow Sneak and Dig are all pretty terrible.

And that’s everything you need to know about Nincada. Be sure to check out Heavy for more Pokemon Go news and guides.

