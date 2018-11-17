Pokemon Go Raid Boss List: November 2018

To celebrate the release of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, Niantic released a new event for Pokemon Go which includes new Raid Bosses.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit as well as GamePress have compiled lists of the new Raid Bosses to appear in Pokemon Go.

In addition to the Raid Bosses listed below, certain evolutions of Eevee including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon and Umbreon will appear in Raid Battles from November 23 at 1:00 p.m. PST to November 26 at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to Niantic. Raichu and its Alolan form will also appear more frequently during that time.

Here is the current Pokemon Go Raid Boss list for November 2018:

Tier One: Mareep Shinx Buizel Magnemite Tier Two: Lanturn Manectric Mawile Electabuzz Tier Three: Skarmory Alolan Raichu Scyther Jolteon Tier Four: Absol Alolan Marowak Alolan Exeggutor Aggron (unconfirmed) Tier Five: Giratina EX Raid: Deoxys

Each of these Raid Bosses have a chance to be caught after they’ve been defeated.

The new event also adds a new Special Research quest and new Field Research tasks. A Pikachu Cap and Eevee Cap were added to the Style Shop as well.

