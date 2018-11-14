Pokemon Go Shiny Elekid & More Available in Eggs

Shiny Elekid is now available to hatch in 2 km Eggs in Pokemon Go, according to Niantic.

This is part of the newly announced event where Pokemon with evolved forms originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be in 2 km Eggs. The event lasts from November 14 at 1:00 p.m. PST to November 27 at 1:00 p.m. PST. Shiny Elekid will be a rare hatch according to the developer.

It’s time to get cracking on an egg-citing event, Trainers! From November 14 at 1:00 p.m. PST to November 27 at 1:00 p.m. PST, Pokémon with evolved forms originally discovered in the Sinnoh region—such as Rhyhorn, Porygon, and Magby—will be in 2 km Eggs! pic.twitter.com/g7tKescWsO — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 14, 2018

Below is a picture of what shiny Elekid and its evolutions look like:

The release of #Sinnoh evolutions also brings a bunch of new shinies with it 🤩

Remember, every Sinnoh evolution needs the sinnoh stone which you currently get from the 7 Day Research Breakthrough 📦#PokemonGO #ShinyPokemon #SinnohStone pic.twitter.com/T0o2pYuOHN — Couple of Gaming (@coupleofgaming) November 14, 2018

In addition, Pokemon that received new evolutions in the Sinnoh region can now evolve. You can do so by collecting 100 of a Pokemon’s Candy and the newly added Sinnoh Stone. The Sinnoh Stone is an evolution item that’s currently only obtainable through a research breakthrough by completing research tasks on seven different days.

Here’s a list of Pokemon that can now evolve, according to users on The Silph Road Subreddit:

Rhydon

Magmar

Electabuzz

Misdreavus

Gligar

Porygon 2

Murkrow

Sneasel

Roselia

Togetic

Dusclops

In addition, the CP values of Pokemon have been rebalanced. Connectivity with Pokemon: Let’s Go has been added to the game as well according to The Silph Road Subreddit. People with advance copies were able to transfer a Pokemon between the games and receive the Mystery Box to acquire the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan.

