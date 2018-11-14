Pokemon Go Shiny Elekid & More Available in Eggs

Shiny Elekid is now available to hatch in 2 km Eggs in Pokemon Go, according to Niantic.
This is part of the newly announced event where Pokemon with evolved forms originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be in 2 km Eggs. The event lasts from November 14 at 1:00 p.m. PST to November 27 at 1:00 p.m. PST. Shiny Elekid will be a rare hatch according to the developer.
Below is a picture of what shiny Elekid and its evolutions look like:
In addition, Pokemon that received new evolutions in the Sinnoh region can now evolve. You can do so by collecting 100 of a Pokemon’s Candy and the newly added Sinnoh Stone. The Sinnoh Stone is an evolution item that’s currently only obtainable through a research breakthrough by completing research tasks on seven different days.
Here’s a list of Pokemon that can now evolve, according to users on The Silph Road Subreddit:
In addition, the CP values of Pokemon have been rebalanced. Connectivity with Pokemon: Let’s Go has been added to the game as well according to The Silph Road Subreddit. People with advance copies were able to transfer a Pokemon between the games and receive the Mystery Box to acquire the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan.
See also:
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook