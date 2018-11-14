Pokemon Go Shiny Elekid & More Available in Eggs

Pokemon Go Shiny Elekid & More Available in Eggs

  • Updated
pokemon go shiny elekid

Niantic via Twitter

Shiny Elekid is now available to hatch in 2 km Eggs in Pokemon Go, according to Niantic.

This is part of the newly announced event where Pokemon with evolved forms originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be in 2 km Eggs. The event lasts from November 14 at 1:00 p.m. PST to November 27 at 1:00 p.m. PST. Shiny Elekid will be a rare hatch according to the developer.

Below is a picture of what shiny Elekid and its evolutions look like:

In addition, Pokemon that received new evolutions in the Sinnoh region can now evolve. You can do so by collecting 100 of a Pokemon’s Candy and the newly added Sinnoh Stone. The Sinnoh Stone is an evolution item that’s currently only obtainable through a research breakthrough by completing research tasks on seven different days.

Here’s a list of Pokemon that can now evolve, according to users on The Silph Road Subreddit:

  • Rhydon
  • Magmar
  • Electabuzz
  • Misdreavus
  • Gligar
  • Porygon 2
  • Murkrow
  • Sneasel
  • Roselia
  • Togetic
  • Dusclops

    •  

    In addition, the CP values of Pokemon have been rebalanced. Connectivity with Pokemon: Let’s Go has been added to the game as well according to The Silph Road Subreddit. People with advance copies were able to transfer a Pokemon between the games and receive the Mystery Box to acquire the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan.

    See also:

    • Published
    Read More
    , ,

    No Comments

    Discuss on Facebook