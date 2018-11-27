Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stone Not Available Right Now

Pokemon Go’s Sinnoh Stone is no longer being awarded in Research Breakthroughs at the moment, according to multiple reports.

User ZenonCrow on The Silph Road Subreddit said that three people in their group was not awarded the Sinnoh Stone, which lets you evolve certain kinds of Pokemon, which they opened their Research Breakthrough. They even provided screenshots as proof. As more reports came in, the official Twitter account for The Silph Road confirmed that the item wasn’t being awarded.

Warning: Reports solidifying that the new 'Sinnoh Stone' is NOT awarded in Research Breakthrough rewards at the moment, travelers. We recommend waiting to claim your Breakthrough for a bit, in case this is an unintentional omission and is restored. pic.twitter.com/nG6v0VwaHd — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) November 27, 2018

They recommend not opening a Research Breakthrough until it’s confirmed that the problem has been fixed.

Research Breakthroughs are awarded to players after completing seven different Field Research tasks on seven different days. Research Breakthroughs award the player with items, XP and a chance to catch the featured Pokemon of the month. November’s featured Pokemon is Shedinja. For a full list of Field Research tasks for November, click here.

Here’s a list of Pokemon that can currently evolve using the Sinnoh Stone, according to users on The Silph Road Subreddit:

Rhydon

Magmar

Electabuzz

Misdreavus

Gligar

Porygon 2

Murkrow

Sneasel

Togetic

Roselia

Dusclops

The problem comes after the end of the in-game event celebrating the launch of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee!. The event included new Field Research tasks, a new Special Research quest, new Raid Bosses, new cosmetic items in the in-game shop and more.

See also: