Pokemon Go Special Box for Ingress Prime Event: What’s Inside?

Niantic gave a new update to Pokemon Go to commemorate the release of Ingress Prime, a new version of their older augmented-reality mobile game Ingress.

With the update comes brand new shiny Pokemon, new outfits and new Special Boxes in the in-game store.

Special Boxes are bundles of items sold in the in-game shop. The boxes cost in-game currency, which can be exchanged for real money. Special Boxes usually coincide with different events and updates in the game, and they tend to vary in what items they contain.

Here are the contents of the Pokemon Go Special Boxes for the Ingress Prime event:

Special Box – 480 Coins 2 Egg Incubators 1 Lucky Eggs 2 Premium Raid Passes 3 Star Pieces Great Box – 780 Coins 6 Star Pieces 3 Super Incubators 2 Lure Modules 4 Premium Raid Passes Ultra Box – 1,480 Coins 9 Super Incubators 14 Star Pieces 10 Premium Raid Passes 4 Incense

New items have also been added to the in-game Style Shop. Here are the new items on offer:

Ingress Prime / White – Free Ingress Prime / Green – Free Ingress Prime / Blue – Free

Players can now catch shiny Cubone and Ponyta in the wild. Their colors are meant to represent the two factions in Ingress Prime; shiny Cubone represents The Enlightened and shiny Ponyta represents The Resistance. According to The Silph Road, both Pokemon are spawning more frequently with players having a chance to catch their shiny forms.

Ingress Prime sees players take on the role of agents as they explore real world locations to take over portals for their teams to collect Exotic Matter, similar to the initial version of 2012’s Ingress according to Polygon. The game will have 12 mainline Anomalies, community-minded events, per quarter divided across Asia, Europe, North American and South America, according to the publication. The first one starts on November 17 in different cities worldwide. The game is even receiving a Netflix-exclusive animated show.

In other news, Niantic announced that all Cyndaquill that evolve into Typhlosion during Community Day on November 10 will learn the exclusive move Blast Burn.

