Pokemon Let’s Go Has Bad News About Getting a Bike

If you’re looking to get a bike in Pokemon Let’s Go then we have some bad news for you.

If you’ve been wandering around Cerulean City wondering why you haven’t gotten a bike yet there’s actually a very good reason for that.

Pokemon Let’s Go has omitted bikes from the game entirely and replaced them with the ability to ride Pokemon.

While there is a long list of rideable Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go that still may not replace the sheer speed of the bike for some players.

The bike isn’t the only thing veterans of the series will be looking for that’s missing either. Pokemon Let’s Go has removed the gambling and fishing rods from the game. When you go to the Celedon City Game Corner you won’t be able to find a coin case nor will you be able to gamble there anymore. Instead, you are just met with a description of each machine when you go to use them.

The omission of fishing rods is more forgivable since the Pokemon appear in the overworld now which pretty much makes the fishing rods obsolete.

At least now you won’t have to worry about getting stopped on the bike roads like you were in previous games. It’s unclear whether the developers will continue this trend in future titles as it will likely be a divisive one.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

See Also: