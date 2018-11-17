To celebrate the release of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, Niantic released a new event for Pokemon Go which includes new Field Research tasks.

The Field Research tasks will be available from now until November 27.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have already compiled a list. Here the full list for the Pokemon Go Let’s Go Event Field Research tasks:

Hatch two Eggs – Aerodactyl (w/ chance of shiny variant) Evolve two Anorith – Scyther Make an excellent throw – Ditto

You can click here for a full list of all the Field Research tasks for November 2018 in Pokemon Go.

The Let’s Go event also introduced a brand new Special Research quest featuring the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan. You can check out all the details for that here.

In addition, new Raid Bosses were added to the game. A Pikachu Cap and Eevee Cap were added to the Style Shop as well.

See also: