How to Get Mew in Pokemon: Let’s Go

The Mythical Pokemon Mew can be yours to catch in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, and no you do not need to go crawling under a truck to get it.

If you purchase a PokeBall Plus accessory, you’ll get a free Mew that you can transfer into the game. Here’s how it works.

To get Mew, you need both an internet connection and a Nintendo Account. Make sure that the PokeBall Plus doesn’t run out of battery during the transfer process.

After you fought and defeated your rival for the first time, head to the menu and select “communicate” and then “mystery gifts.” Then select “get with a PokeBall Plus.” After you connect to the internet, you’ll receive Mew.

Go back to the main menu. Select “party” and then hit the Y button to open the Pokemon Box. From there, you can select Mew and add it to your party. If you want it to follow you around in the over world, you can do so by selecting it and choosing to take it out of its Poke Ball.

Mew starts out at level one and the only move it knows is Pound.

