Pokemon Let’s Go Fire, Leaf, Water & Thunder Stone Uses

Once you reach Celadon City a little further into the game you’ll come across a pretty large department store that sells a variety of items. One of the shopkeepers will offer a selection of stones ranging from the Fire, Leaf, Water and Thunder Stone for sale for ($?)5000.

These stones are actually used to evolve your Pokemon that won’t evolve anymore through the traditional way of just leveling. Only a select few Pokemon take advantage of these stones so don’t just buy one of everything and try to use it on a random Pokemon.

Here's a chart showing what stone will work on what Pokemon and what that Pokemon will evolve into.

Stone Pokemon Evolved Pokemon Fire Vulpix, Growlithe, Eevee Ninetails, Arcanine, Flareon Leaf Exeggucute, Weepinbell, Gloom Exeggutor, Victreebell, Vileplume Water Staryu, Shellder, Eevee, Poliwhirl Starmie, Cloyster, Vaporeon, Poliwrath Thunder Pikachu, Eevee Raichu, Jolteon

More stones and more Pokemon are introduced in later titles but with generation one this is all we have to work with. Keep in mind that although a Thunder Stone can be used to evolve your Pikachu and Eevee, your starters will not evolve through the use of a stone.

While you could keep your Pokemon unevolved to learn some extra moves, using the stone on them will turn them into a more powerful version so it’s entirely up to you if you want to decide to evolve them or not.

