Pokemon Let’s Go Version Exclusive Pokemon

Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu are the first real Pokemon adventures on the Nintendo Switch if you don’t count Pokemon Quest as a traditional title.

While the two games will feel mostly the same to players of generation one Pokemon titles these two Switch titles seem to cater more to a casual audience instead of the hardcore Pokemon audience. As a result, there will likely be a lot of new players coming to the Pokemon universe with this iteration. For the returning players, this game will feel very familiar to them.

It’s important to know the two titles will have different sets of Pokemon to catch so you’ll need both games or have a buddy to trade with if you want to complete your Pokedex fully.

Here are the Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee exclusives:

Let’s Go Pikachu Oddish – Gloom – Vileplume Sandshrew – Sandslash Growlithe – Arcanine

Let’s Go Eevee Bellsprout – Weepinbell – Victreebel Vulpix – Ninetails Meowth – Persian



This list will look similar to those who have played generation one in the past as the list is the same. Since this is just the first generation you won’t run into problems with large lists of exclusive Pokemon.

We know trading between these titles and Pokemon Go is coming in the future so you’ll be able to complete the Pokedex if you decide not to pick up both games. One thing that came over to this game from the newer ones is the Alolan forms of Pokemon. These were first introduced in Sun and Moon but will be coming to Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee.

It’s not yet clear how the trading with Pokemon Go will deal with the future generations of Pokemon since that title is much further along than the Let’s Go series.

Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee release on November 16, 2018.

See Also