Every Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee

Saying there are a lot of Pokemon is an understatement. Since the game’s debut in 1996, hundreds of pocket monsters have been added with every new addition. Now the first major Pokemon title for the Switch is merging the original list with some of the new mechanics and evolutions.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee will also feature Alolan versions. While you can use the Pokemon GO app to use some of the newer critters, we will be focusing solely on the base game. This is not a guide on how to catch them or where you can find these Pokemon in the wild.

We will be presenting this list in the order they appear in the Pokedex. Additionally, we will be separating the Mega Evolutions and Alolan versions into different lists below. If you don’t feel like going through the whole list, then all you need to know is every original Pokemon is in this game. With the exception of Meltan and Melmetal, this is the original 151 Pokemon introduced in 1996. The only major additions are the Alolan and Mega Evolutions for these pocket monsters.

Here is every Pokemon in Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee:

Pokemon

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidget

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Niodran – Female

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran – Male

Nidorino

Nidoking

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magnetron

Farfetchd

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Clyoster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Drowzee

Hypo

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Lickitung

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldean

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew

Meltan

Melmetal

Alolan Pokemon

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetails

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Alolan Golem

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Muk

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Marowak

Mega Evolution Pokemon

Mega Venusaur

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blastoise

Mega Beedrill

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Alakazam

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gengar

Mega Kangaskham

Mega Pinsir

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Mewtwo X

Mega Mewtwo Y

Remember, this isn’t a traditional Pokemon game and to catch a Pokemon you’ll need to walk into one at the wild. Capturing also revolves around using the motion controls and focuses on the Pokemon GO style of capture. It may take a bit of time to get used to the new mechanics if you haven’t touched the mobile game.