Every Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee

Saying there are a lot of Pokemon is an understatement. Since the game’s debut in 1996, hundreds of pocket monsters have been added with every new addition. Now the first major Pokemon title for the Switch is merging the original list with some of the new mechanics and evolutions.
Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee will also feature Alolan versions. While you can use the Pokemon GO app to use some of the newer critters, we will be focusing solely on the base game. This is not a guide on how to catch them or where you can find these Pokemon in the wild.
We will be presenting this list in the order they appear in the Pokedex. Additionally, we will be separating the Mega Evolutions and Alolan versions into different lists below. If you don’t feel like going through the whole list, then all you need to know is every original Pokemon is in this game. With the exception of Meltan and Melmetal, this is the original 151 Pokemon introduced in 1996. The only major additions are the Alolan and Mega Evolutions for these pocket monsters.
Here is every Pokemon in Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee:
Pokemon
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidget
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Niodran – Female
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran – Male
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magnetron
- Farfetchd
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Clyoster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Onix
- Drowzee
- Hypo
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldean
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Ditto
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Snorlax
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Alolan Pokemon
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Raticate
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Ninetails
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Persian
- Alolan Golem
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Muk
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Marowak
Mega Evolution Pokemon
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Slowbro
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Kangaskham
- Mega Pinsir
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Mewtwo X
- Mega Mewtwo Y
Remember, this isn’t a traditional Pokemon game and to catch a Pokemon you’ll need to walk into one at the wild. Capturing also revolves around using the motion controls and focuses on the Pokemon GO style of capture. It may take a bit of time to get used to the new mechanics if you haven’t touched the mobile game.
