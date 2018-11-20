Power Plant Location in Pokemon Let’s Go

The Power Plant is one of those places in Pokemon Let’s Go that appears on your Town Map but doesn’t give any clear indication of how to get there.

If you’re looking to go to the Power Plant, to catch Zapdos, perhaps, then you’re going to need to learn how to use surf/sea skim. You can do this by getting to Fuschia City so it comes a little while into the game so this isn’t something you can just rush to.

Once you learn how to Sea Skim then you can go to the top of Route 10, north of the Rock Tunnel. You can get here by going directly east of Cerulean City or heading north from Lavender Town through the Rock Tunnel. Once you’re here you should see a river flowing around the edges. Go to this river and begin Sea Skimming.

Once you travel down the river you’ll come across a building known as the Power Plant. If you’re looking to catch a Dratini this is also the river you’d do that in.

Once you arrive at the Power Plant you can head to the side of it to pick up a Thunder Stone which can be used to evolve specific Pokemon. Inside the Power Plant, you can find various Thunder type Pokemon such as Magnemite, Voltorb, etc.

Most importantly is once you discover the Power Plant you are now able to fly here, provided you have learned how to.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

