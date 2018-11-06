5 Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

For fans of the famed anime Record of Grancrest War, Quartet Conflict is a godsend.

The intense skirmishes and medieval fantasy vibes fans know all too well have been transferred over to mobile devices. Quartet Knights is an intense action RPG that lets players build a powerful 4-person squad. As you follow along with the game’s epic tale, you’ll run into and recruit familiar warriors such as Theo, Irvin, Siluca, Aishela etc. Quartet Conflict challenges players as they endure a harrowing journey and attempt to push back against the evil forces working against them. Utilize our helpful batch of tips and tricks in order to own the battlefield and fight valiantly for the greater good!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict:

1. Memorize Character Class Strengths/Weaknesses and Master The Following Battle Strategies

• As you begin to assemble your army, you’ll notice that each character is tied to a certain type – Power, Intelligence, and Will. Before every battle, make sure you bring in a fighter from each type so all your bases are covered. Pay close attention to your team synergy as well – some characters can activate stat bonuses with others. That way, you can quickly switch out to a stronger character type when your previous character runs into an enemy type that’s stronger than them. Keep a close eye on your foes’ color alignment so you know what character type you’re dealing with – Red represents Power, Green represents intelligence, and Blue represents Will.

• It’s always best to bring in a high-level Helper on every mission. You’ll usually spot some Lv. 70 and higher allies who always prove to be a valuable asset during any mission. Make sure you bring a character or two who’s special skill is capable of calling in reinforcements. During boss battles and skirmishes that end with a flood of soldiers and stronger rivals coming at you, that special skill tend to come in handy. You should also save your Quartet Mode team attack for those particular battle scenarios as well. Busting out that super-powered ability tends to make short work of the game’s much tougher foes.

2. You Should Only Go for 11X Summons; Upgrade Everyone and Everything Across the Board

• As you collect Crest Stones, you’ll use them in order to summon new warriors and weapons to your cause. The 11X Summon option is the only one you should invest in. Be sure to check out the different summoning events and the different perks you’ll get during certain summoning steps. The fee for an 11X Summon may be high, but it’s always incredibly beneficial to come away with a bunch of different character/weapon types to work with. Plus acquiring more characters means getting more chances to receive gifts from them on the main menu.

• When it comes time to do some upgrading, you’re given a lot of things to improve. Just tap on the Decks option on the main menu to edit your character decks, change characters’ equipment, upgrade/evolve/awaken your characters, fuse weapons, evolve max level weapons, and sell any weapons you’ve attained. Be sure to upgrade a bunch of characters so you always have the option to create varied decks for different types of battle scenarios. And when you’re in the middle of upgrading a certain character, you should only use the color-coded material that aligns with their character type. Upgrading a weapon by fusing it with the same type awards that upgraded weapon with bonus EXP, so you should only stick to that option.

3. Farm for All Types of Extra Rewards by Completing Events and Campaign Battles

• Completing the missions within the Main Story for the first time means you’ll walk away with extra Crest Stones. Depending on your Total Luck, you’ll also be able to acquire extra goodies after completing a mission. You should also make it a habit of completing the three specific achievements that are tied to your current mission – even more rewards will come your way. The majority of the items you’ll need (extra Crest Stones, Gold, EXP Boosters, Ingots etc.) can be collected by completing Events and Campaign battles.

• When you tap on the Events tab on the main menu, head on over to the Upgrade portion to check out the full listing of item stockpile quests. Limited time events also reward you with plenty of great valuables, too. Campaign missions tend to be a lot tougher, but the gifts you receive from completing them are plentiful. You’ll quickly come to realize that Event and Campaign battles are your main source of acquiring high numbers of weapons and items.

4. Align Yourself With a Guild ASAP!

• Once you finally unlock the option to join a Guild, quickly make the decision to align yourself with one. After you officially become a Guild member, you’ll be able to participate in Guild Battles up to three times a day. Successfully completing Guild Battles means you’ll get your hands on some Guild Coins, which can be exchanged for all types of items. Another benefit that comes from aligning yourself with a Guild is the chance to utilize fellow Guild mates’ characters as Helpers during missions.

5. Keep Track of Your Completed Missions and Gift Box Rewards

• On the main menu lies three crests near the top right corner. These crests are tied to the Crest Tree, Mission, and Gift Box options. The Crest Tree option allows you to spend Core points in order to unlock different player bonuses. Core points are gained by hitting a new player rank. The Mission menu contains all the different mission types – Normal, Daily, Weekly, and Events. After an extended gameplay session, head in there to claim all of the rewards gained from completing certain missions. After you’ve done that, pay a visit to the Gift Box to fully acquire all of your rewards.

• Like most mobile games of its ilk, Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict greatly rewards players who log-in on a daily basis. This particular game features a Weekly Login Bonus and a Newcomer Login Bonus. The latter option gifts you with even greater rewards, such as four- and five-star ranked characters. So make sure you participate in this game’s epic clashes every day in order to acquire every item type imaginable!

