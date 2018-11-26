Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Beta Starts Tomorrow

Red Dead Redemption 2 is perhaps the biggest game of 2018. Boasting a fantastic open world, compelling characters, and an insane level of detail, the title received a huge amount of praise from fans and critics. However, the one feature that fans wanted didn’t come with the game during its initial release. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait long because Red Dead Redemption 2’s Online component is going to begin rolling out tomorrow.

Reported first on Variety, this online feature will start tomorrow for anyone who owns the Ultimate version of the game. Following this, anyone who has played Red Dead Redemption 2 right as it launched can enter the beta on Wednesday and Thursday. Finally, everyone else can start playing the Red Dead Redemption 2 Online beta on Friday.

The beta will be completely free and Variety states that you will be able to keep your progress once the online version officially launches. This portion will feature both casual and competitive options along with co-op missions that will have a story. While we don’t know all the features in the game, Variety reports that players will be able to hunt and skin wildlife.

It will be interesting to see how many of the tiny details that made the offline mode so great work their way into this component. Given the massive success of Grand Theft Auto V’s Online portion, we suspect that this will be one of the biggest multiplayer betas in recent memory.

