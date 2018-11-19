How to Get the Silph Scope in Pokemon Let’s Go

The Silph Scope is an important tool in Pokemon Let’s Go as it’s used to identify the ghosts in the Pokemon Tower which will lead you to get the Poke Flute.

To obtain the Silph Scope players will have to defeat Team Rocket’s boss Giovanni in the Celedon City Game Corner secret hideout. To enter the hideout you have to defeat the guard in front of the poster in the top right corner which will then open up the secret entrance.

To reach the end where Giovanni is you’ll have to obtain the Lift Key from a Team Rocket guard located at the bottom floor. There will be a couple of mazes you have to work your way through but eventually, you’ll get to the bottom.

The guard you defeat will then throw the Lift Key out of reach of the player. You’ll have to send your Pikachu or Eevee into the ventilation system to get the Lift Key down. This is done by bringing the computer chair over to the entrance and then you’ll control Pikachu or Eevee as you go and get the key.

Now that you have the key you can then go back to the second floor of the basement, go through the maze and you’ll reach the lift. Go down to the bottom floor where you’ll again meet up with Jessie and James who are now using Arbok and Weezing. This will be a double battle so make sure your second Pokemon in your party is who you want it to be.

Once you dispatch them you will fight a Team Rocket admin and then you’ll finally have to fight Giovanni. Once these fights are over Giovanni will reward you with the Silph Scope which you can bring back to Lavender Town and identify the ghosts.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

