Battlefront 2 Double XP Begins With Geonosis & Obi-Wan

At long last, both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Geonosis have arrived in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

These were two very requested things since the game launched and DICE has delivered. To celebrate the inclusion of these two things Star Wars Battlefront 2 has a one-day Geonosis only rotation on Galactic Assault which will give players an opportunity to grow accustomed to the new map.

Also beginning today and running until December 2 is a double xp event that will be live across all mode. Both Obi-Wan and General Grievous, the two newest heroes to enter the game, require 35,000 credits to unlock so unless you’ve been playing for a while you’re going to be short on credits.

Prepare to deploy onto Geonosis! November 28th – November 29th: Geonosis-Only Map Rotation on GA

November 28th – December 2nd: Double XP

November 30th – December 2nd: Clone Wars Era Map Rotation on GA Once you've played on it, come back and let me know what you think! pic.twitter.com/KQ8kijMYwx — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) November 28, 2018

Starting November 30 and running until December 2 will be a Clone Wars era only map rotation in Galactic Assault which will allow players to play only in the Clone Wars era with the new heroes.

The update is currently live on all platforms and DICE is looking to hear your feedback. One common point of discussion so far was that the AT-TE on Geonosis is far too squishy and many players are asking for it to be buffed. The developers looked into this issue and have decided to raise the health of the AT-TE.

Following a rocky launch, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has enjoyed a renaissance in the second half of 2018. A roadmap with features fans want to see has definitely helped the game rise from the ashes and it being on sale pretty much every time you look for it hasn’t hurt either.

Things will slow down in December with no new content being scheduled before picking back up in January and February with Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker respectively. It remains to be seen where the game will go after that but a well-known leaker in the Star Wars Battlefront community has said two additional Clone Wars-era heroes will be coming eventually.

A new game mode is eventually coming that will require players to capture command posts. We imagine fans of the original Battlefront series will be looking forward to this game mode.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

See Also: