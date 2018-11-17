Can Starter Pikachu or Eevee Evolve in Pokemon Let’s Go?

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are nearly complete remakes of Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow but there are some differences between this go around.

One thing that has remained the same, at least when it comes to Yellow Version, is that your Pikachu (or Eevee) will be following you around. Pokemon Yellow Version followed a similar story to the original anime which is why this was a thing but Pokemon Let’s Go doesn’t remain entirely faithful to that this time around.

Like Pokemon Yellow, your starter Eevee and Pikachu in Pokemon Let’s Go is unable to evolve into Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon or Raichu meaning these games do at least remain faithful to original in that regard.

This doesn’t stop players from catching wild Eevees or Pikachus and evolving them so don’t let not being able to evolve your starter discourage you.

Since Pokemon appear in the overworld in Pokemon Let’s Go you’ll have an easier time finding wild Pikachu and Eevee than you would in previous games. You can even catch the original three starter Pokemon from Red and Blue if you keep an eye out for them.

Pokemon Let’s Go even encourages players to catch Pokemon more than ever since the majority of your experience gains will be through catching Pokemon and you get an experience boost if you catch multiples of the same Pokemon.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

