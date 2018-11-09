10 Super Cats Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The anthropomorphic felines of Super Cats only know one thing – WAR!

Happy Universe Studios’ latest mobile game is a 3v3 real-time battle experience filled with cats. This cutesy yet still explosive mobile MOBA throw you right into the fray and expects you to be ready to handle its madness. On top of managing your cats on the battlefield, you’ll also need to keep track of their weaponry, special abilities, and different strategies for various modes of play. This developer curated tips guide should help you claim victory during every intense feline skirmish!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Super Cats:

Download the Super Cats APK here.

1. Always Complete Your Daily Tasks

• Every day you log-in, there are goodies to collect – even before you start up a match. Be sure to keep an eye on your Mail, Shop, Events, and Chest icons. And if you see a little red notification dot on them, check them out for freebies and info on updates!

2. Complete Quests to Earn Extra Goodies

• By tapping on the blue-haired lady cat at the bottom-right of the main menu, you can see what quests you have, how far you’ve progressed in them, and what you’ll earn upon their completion. These are a reliable way to nab extra coins and other helpful items outside of participating in battles.

3. Get Specifics on Your Super Cats From the Status Screen

• You can get more information about how a given Super Cat operates if you check out their status page. Here you’ll see info like health and attack strength, but you can also tap and hold on the weapon icon to see how their attacks function (number of bullets fired, number of bombs tossed etc.) or tap and hold on the special ability icon to see how said power works.

4. Pay Attention to Your Weapon Details

• Unlocking new weapons is great, but each new weapon isn’t a simple damage increase. Check your weapons’ info on the Super Cats status screen and compare stats. Some might have longer range but lower attack power. Others may have slightly lower overall stats but bestow other modifiers, such as faster reload times or a larger blast radius.

5. Try Out Different Modes

• Bounty is a basic 3-on-3 skirmish mode where two teams face off for glory. As you gain player ranks, you’ll unlock new modes to try out: Battle Royal at level three, then Gemcraft at level eight, and finally Today’s Duel at level 14. Every mode has a Training option as well, so you can familiarize yourself with the rules before facing off against human players.

6. Ammo is on a Cool Down Timer

• All weapons – from guns to grenades – have their own ammo reserves. You won’t be completely helpless if you run out because ammo recharges, but if you attack too quickly you’ll have to wait a second or two for things to fill up again. Always keep this in mind during a match because running into the opposing team with a useless weapon is not a good situation to find yourself in.

7. Use the Environment to Your Advantage

• Maps are full of useful things, like walls that can offer cover or tall grass that you can hide in. Take advantage of the environment to avoid enemy fire and recover your hitpoints, lure the opposition into narrow spaces where they can’t dodge or simply keep out of sight, and bide your time until somebody wanders within range.

8. Mind Your Special Abilities

• Your Super Cats each have distinct special abilities that charge up as you play. These include things like high damage shots with a large amount of spread, or even a running shoulder tackle that will let you plow through and damage anything in the way. Familiarizing yourself with these abilities and how to use them effectively can make or break some matches.

9. You Don’t Have to Use Specials Immediately

• The temptation will probably be there, but you might want to hold off on using your special ability the moment it’s ready. Instead, take a look at the battlefield and think about the placement of your enemies and what sort of area your ability can affect. The right move at the right time can have devastating results on the opposition.

10. All Weapons Have Their Own Ideal Range

• Any weapons that have spread fire – like shotguns, for example – do much more damage the closer you are to your target. Of course, this leaves you more vulnerable, too! Other weapons, like sniper rifles, deal higher damage when you are farther away. Choose wisely!

