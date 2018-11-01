Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveal Trailers for Ken, Incineroar, and Piranha Plant



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is nearing its December 7, 2018 release date, which means a delivery of some final updates were bound to trickle out. That’s exactly what transpired during the final Nintendo Direct presentation for the massive crossover fighter. Fans waited with bated breath for further news about new character announcements – the anticipation was higher than usual thanks to a number of roster member leaks that recently hit the web.

The latest character announcements for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ended up being Street Fighter’s Ken and Pokémon Sun and Moon’s Incineroar. Both fire-assisted fighters were revealed during a pretty exciting trailer that saw them go toe-to-toe. Ken takes his position as Ryu’s Echo Fighter and, as expected, he adopts a few move properties that sets him apart from his eternal rival. His iconic moveset is based on the version featured in Super Street Fighter II Turbo.



As for Incineroar, he brings with him an assortment of pro-wrestling infused attacks. His personality is put on full display as he pulls off powerful throws and breaks out some of his signature poses. These poses can be canceled at any time in order to allow Incineroar to transition right into another maneuver. You can check out even more of his moveset in the trailer posted below. For those not in the know, Incineroar is a dual-type Fire/Dark Pokémon that was first seen within Generation VII.



As for future roster members, it was revealed that DLC characters are arriving post-launch. A special Fighters Pass (which will cost $24.99) will offer five separate characters. Each character will come with their own selection of musical tracks and a new playable stage. Once this announcement was made, one final character reveal graced our screens – Piranha Plant! You can check out the vicious Super Mario Bros. plant’s moveset and more info about the Fighters Pass in the videos posted below:





