How to Learn Surf in Pokemon Let’s Go

Traveling is the name of the game in Pokemon Let’s Go as you’re going to be doing it a lot.

Instead of teaching moves to your Pokemon you’ll learn Secret Techniques that don’t require teaching your Pokemon anything.

Surf has been renamed to Sea Skim in Pokemon Let’s Go but it will work the exact same as surf. All you have to do is go up to the water, interact and start surfing.

But first, you need to actually learn the Secret Technique of Sea Skim which can be done by heading to Fuschia City. Once you arrive in the city go to the Pokemon Park which will trigger a cutscene if it’s your first time here. Once the cutscene finishes head over to the left where you’ll see a man by a Lapras in the water.

He’ll tell you a quick story and you’ll become the proud owner of Sea Skim.

Along the way to Fuschia City from the bridge Snorlax was blocking you’ll come across a TM named Surf which does not mean the same thing as it did in previous games so don’t get confused by that.

That’s all you need to do to start surfing so now you can travel any of the open seas you see. Learning Sea Skim is important to catching Dratini and finding the Power Plant so you’ll want to learn it as soon as possible.

