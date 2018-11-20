Where to Find Tea in Pokemon Let’s Go

If you’re reading this that means you need to find some tea in Pokemon Let’s Go.

While trying to travel from Cerulean City down to Saffron City a parched guard will stop you and ask for tea before letting you pass. If you already have it in your inventory he will take it from you and let you pass but if you don’t you will be stopped from going further.

Tea can be obtained by Brock but instead of going back to his gym in Pewter City you will instead find him in Celadon City. He can be found at the building directly above the Game Corner next to the man standing outside with his Poliwrath.

Brock will give you two things here, the first is the Pewter Crunchies Favorite Snack which can be fed to your Pokemon during battle and the second item will be the tea you’re looking for.

Now you have to go back to the guard between Saffron City and Celadon City and give him the tea. He will thank you for it and open up all of the gates for you around Kanto.

Now you are able to travel freely between all cities with a guard post. Who said having tea in your backpack wasn’t handy? Now your next issue will be finding out how to get into the Saffron City Gym to challenge Sabrina.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

