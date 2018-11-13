9 Trivia Crack 2 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Trivia aficionados, get ready – Trivia Crack 2 has finally arrived!

Etermax has done everything in their power to make sure this sequel is just as (or even more!) addictive than its predecessor. Along with your usual offering of varied categories, cute characters, and exchangeable items, Trivia Crack 2 features new modes of play to master. The developer curated tips guide we’re about to present to you covers everything you need to know in order to become a trivia master! Your winning ways will make you the most reliable team MVP after all is said and done.

Here are the top nine tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Trivia Crack 2:

Download the Trivia Crack 2 APK here.

1. Tower Duel: Watch the Clock in Tower Duel

• In this brand new game mode, you’ll have to optimize the six minutes you’ve got in order to defeat your opponent. Every second is precious in your quest for victory. If you spend too much time on a given category, you might not be able to explore them all! Avoid lingering more than one minute per category and distribute your time equally.

2. Tower Duel: Don’t Out-Try Your Opponent; Save Turns

• The Tower Duel is a real-time mode allowing you to anticipate your opponent’s moves. Before rushing into the game, take your time to observe your opponent’s behavior. Let them use a couple of their tries to see which category they’re going for first – it will probably be their strongest one! Taking your time will allow you to use your tries more strategically and get a head start on your opponent. The faster your opponent uses their turns up, the more relaxed you can be!

3. Tower Duel: Play to Your Knowledge Base

• Geography, Science, Entertainment, History, or Sports: what’s your best bet? Are you allergic to chemical formulas but unbeatable when it comes to guessing capitals around the world? Then ditch the Science category and focus on Geography! Forget the stress of playing your least preferred category in order to win the crown: as opposed to the Classic Mode, Tower Duel mode allows users to pass on their worst category in order to focus on their best one.

4. Teams: Exchange Lives

• Running out of lives can be frustrating. Do not hesitate to ask for your team’s help to keep on playing! Just tap on the Ask Lives button and wait for your friends to save you!

5. Teams: Bring Your Team to the Top

• Creating your own team will automatically make you team captain. All teams are open by default, meaning that anyone can join as long as it hasn’t reached the maximum capacity of 50 people. As a captain, you’ll be able to kick out any player you judge necessary.

• Your team level is equal to the sum of all the team members’ levels. So if you want to reach the top of the global or national rankings, you need to set an adequate strategy. Our best advice would be to set a minimum level requirement in your group’s description – although you can’t keep someone from joining your team if the capacity isn’t full, you can kick out anyone who doesn’t reach this level and make sure that your team’s success won’t be set back by low-scoring players.

6. Gameplay: Collect Characters to Earn Powerups

• The level progression in Trivia Crack 2 is an exciting novelty. There’s more than 240 levels, which are represented by adorable collectible characters that you can win as you advance through the game. Each character will bring you gold bars that will allow you to buy power-ups or double chance during the game. The more you play, the more crowns you collect and the more characters you can get, the more you can fill your piggy bank with gold bars and therefore use power-ups to save you from difficult questions!

7. Gameplay: Questions

• After answering a question, you’ll be able to leave your feedback: Was it boring? Was it amusing? Making sure to vote after each question will assure you a better playing experience in the future, as the Artificial Intelligence system will recognize which subjects you’re the best at and therefore will assure you a customized experience.

8. Gameplay: Power Through With Powerups

• Did you know that buying power-ups in bulk is more advantageous? If you purchase your power-ups at the most critical moment (i.e as you’re answering the question), it will cost you slightly more than usual. For example, three bombs costs 400 gold bars before a question and 150 each during a question.

9. Gameplay: Missions

• Another way to win crowns, and consequently gold bars, is to participate in the weekly Missions. To enter the Mission, simply click within the upper right corner and you’ll discover the four tasks. Each task you complete will grant you crowns that can be used to collect new characters! Missions are limited in time – if you started it during the week, you’ll have to complete it before the weekend and vice-versa.

