MTG Ultimate Masters Release Date, Price & More

The newest set for Magic: The Gathering has been revealed and it’s going to be a doozy. Dubbed “Ultimate Masters,” this set was teased a few days ago when full art cards from the set were sent out to those who purchased the Mythic Edition of Guilds of Ravnica.

Now officially announced by Wizards of the Coast (WOTC), this set is full of surprises but is also insanely expensive. Stated as “last Masters set” WOTC plans on making for some time, Ultimate Masters will feature full art rare and mythic cards – one of which comes with each booster box.

There’s a lot of information to go through, so here’s everything you need to know about the Ultimate Masters set.

Ultimate Masters Release Date

If you want to get your hands on the Ultimate Masters set then you won’t have to wait long. Ultimate Masters is set to release on December 7, 2018, which makes it the second Masters set to come out this year. This set will also be available on Magic Online at the same time for a reduced price.

Ultimate Masters Price

Now for the controversial part of this set. Ultimate Masters will sport an MSRP of $335.76 a box, which makes it one of the most expensive sets on release day. Ultimate Masters will also come in a 3-pack for the cost of $34.99. Booster packs will have an MSRP of $13.99, but given the contents, we don’t expect Local Game Stores to always stick to this price. We also know the Magic Online price for Ultimate Masters booster packs will be $6.99.

Ultimate Masters Full Art Cards (Box Toppers)

What really sets apart the Ultimate Masters set from the others are the exclusive full-art rares and mythics. Called “Box Toppers,” players will receive one of 40 full art cards with every box of Ultimate Masters they purchase. This card will come in a single, sealed pack and will be clearly labeled for those who don’t want to open it.

Quite a few of these cards will feature new art and the full art cards themselves are foil. Expect prices for all of the full-art cards to be very high. If you grab one yourself, we recommend holding onto it and sleeving it right away so it doesn’t begin to curl.

Remember, these cards will also have normal equivalents in Ultimate Masters. So if you don’t manage to pull a full art Liliana of the Veil, you could end up getting one in a booster pack.

Here is a complete list of every full-art card found in the Box Toppers:

Liliana of the Veil

Snapcaster Mage

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Karn Liberated

Kozilek, Butcher of Truth

Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre

Temporal Manipulation

Bitterblossom

Demonic Tutor

Goryo’s Vengeance

Mikaeus, the Unhallowed

Reanimate

Tasigur, the Golden Fang

Balefire Dragon

Through the Breach

Eternal Witness

Life from the Loam

Noble Hierarch

Tarmogoyf

Vengevine

Gaddock Teeg

Leovold, Emissary of Trest

Lord of Extinction

Maelstrom Pulse

Sigarda, Host of Herons

Fulminator Mage

Kitchen Finks

Engineered Explosives

Mana Vault

Platinum Emperion

Ancient Tomb

Cavern of Souls

Celestial Colonnade

Creeping Tar Pit

Dark Depths

Karakas

Lavaclaw Reaches

Raging Ravine

Stirring Wildwood

Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth

Ultimate Masters Cards

Ultimate Masters will feature 254 cards, including all of the cards that can be full-art. So far only the Box Toppers have been revealed, but players can expect the more spoilers starting on November 19. There will be 15 cards per booster pack along with a premium foil of a card in the set.

It’s clear that Wizards of the Coast is going all out for this set so it will be interesting to see what commons and uncommons are being reprinted. For such a high price, the demand for quality cards will be very high from the Magic: The Gathering community.

