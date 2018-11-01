How to Unlock Ruin in Call of Duty Blackout

A new patch for Call of Duty Black Ops 4 has dropped and it has unlocked another wave of characters for Blackout. Along with Seraph, Firebreak, Battery, Nomad, and Prophet, users can obtain the mohawk-sporting Ruin. Like other Blackout characters, you can only start the Ruin quest by obtaining his special item.

Here’s how to unlock Ruin in Call of Duty’s Blackout mode:

1. Obtain the Punching Mitts

Your first step is to obtain Ruin’s special item called the Punching Mitts. While other character items such as Prophet’s Ocular Prosthetic can be obtained from crates, Ruin’s item spawns in one of several locations. Here are the places this item can spawn for players.

On top of the lighthouse at Lighthouse

On the roof of Asylum

On one of the cranes/hanging blue crate in Construction Site

For the cranes, we suggest using a grappling hook to try and climb up. This is still a bit risky since you have a chance to fall to your death. Just remember to use your wingsuit to glide to safety if you land on top of a crane.

2. Kill an Enemy in Close Combat

Here’s where this challenge gets a bit difficult. For this step, you need to kill someone at nearly point blank range. While we don’t know the exact range, we suggest getting as close to a target as possible before unloading your gun into them. You can use any weapons, but ideally, we suggest the pump action shotgun since it is quite reliable when fully upgraded.

If you’re having trouble getting near someone just use the grapple hook to close the distance quickly before they can run away. You can also use flashbangs or concussion grenades to disorientate enemies before moving in for the kill. Just be patient and try to pick fights in-doors if possible. Remember to finish your person off if you are playing in duos or squads!

3. Finish the Match with Punching Mitts in Your Inventory

After you obtain the Punching Mitts and secure a close-range kill all you have to do is finish the match. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, so redirect all of your energy into securing that melee kill. You don’t need to be in a certain number left standing to complete this step like with Seraph.

