Upcoming New PSVR Games of 2018 & Beyond

The PSVR has quietly had a strong 2018 and the year isn’t over yet.

Some serious system sellers have hit the platform this year such as Tetris Effect, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and more recently, Beat Saber.

It looks like more developers have begun to support the platform recently and with the PlayStation VR recently celebrating its second birthday, it appears there is no end in sight for the little VR that could.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming games for PSVR for the rest of 2018 and into 2019. Make sure you check out our list of best games for the PSVR as well.

We’ll keep this list updated as more games are announced.

Borderlands 2 VR

Release Date: December 14, 2018

You’ve probably played Borderlands 2 before as it was a popular game back when it released in 2012 and it remains popular still today thanks to the release of the Handsome Collection.

Borderlands 2 VR will be coming out exclusively for PSVR at first with it potentially coming to other platforms such as Oculus, Vive and Windows Mixed Reality in the future. It will feature full locomotion and teleportation controls making it an excellent game for VR veterans and newcomers alike.

One glaring flaw is it comes with a hefty $50 price tag and with none of the DLC. If you can get past that you’re certain to find a lot of fun with this title. There’s also a bundle you can pick up if you’re wanting to jump into the PSVR ecosystem and haven’t already.

Blood & Truth

Release Date: TBD

Blood & Truth is being marketed as a VR action movie so you can expect a lot of shooting. If that’s something that interests you in a VR game then it should be right up your alley.

The game takes place in modern day London with a mash-up of classical movie orchestral music which might end up creating a very unique blend.

The narrative will have choices for your character to make so it sounds like there will multiple endings, adding to the replay value.

Everybody’s Golf VR

Release Date: Spring 2019

If you’ve ever wanted to golf while playing your PSVR it appears your chance will be here soon. Everybody’s Golf VR is coming to PSVR and you’re going to get to live out your golfing fantasies.

Players will be able to golf with either their DualShock 4 controller or with the Moves so you will have options for your golfing. If you’re in VR you might as well use the Moves to get your full immersion.

The PSVR will give players their chance to see the terrain up close and personal along with a better way to read the winds.

Megalith

Release Date: January 8, 2019

Megalith was announced a while back but we’ve finally received a definitive release date and a beta.

Megalith is a VR MOBA/hero shooter, which we’re not entirely sure is something people asked for, but it is here and players seem to be enjoying it so far.

The game allows players to choose between five starting titans as they help get minions into the other team’s base. These matches are just 2v2 but you’ll find the action is still pretty intense at moments and it should be a lot of fun if you’re a fan of the genre.

Dreams

Release Date: TBD

Dreams is a PS4-exclusive title that will be playable in both normal and VR modes. The VR mode will be available day one but there’s not really a whole lot known outside of that.

Dreams is from the creators of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway and it’s described as an ever-expanding game universe. If you’re unclear what that means, don’t worry because it’s a little hard to understand.

It looks like it’ll be an exciting game in VR whenever it comes out. If you’re a fan of LittleBigPlanet you’re probably going to want to have this game on your radar.