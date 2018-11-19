5 Vikings: Empire War Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Vikings: Empire War is the latest mobile RPG that’ll definitely keep you busy!

Your band of viking heroes will traverse all types of locales as they vanquish all types of villains. Battles move fast as you tap towards victory and reap the rewards that come from them. There’s a ton of other tasks to handle besides battling – hero upgrading, treasure chest collecting, Landmark management, and item purchasing. Vikings: Empire War may start out simple enough, but its difficulty ratchets up pretty quickly if your management skills are non-existent. Use our tips guide to make sure you go as far as possible within the world of Vikings!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Vikings: Empire War:

Download the Vikings: Empire War APK here.

1. Tap Furiously When You’re Confronted by Tougher Foes and the Enemies That House Extra Treasure

• Your five-person squad of warriors automatically makes their way through different battlefields and dishes out damage on their own. At first, you may want to assist them – tapping as fast as you can helps them vanquish their foes much quicker. Once they become even more powerful, let them handle the monster mashes themselves. Your party will eventually become strong enough to the point where they can wipe out a party of demons in a just a few turns.

• Whenever they come across treasure chest wielding creatures (such as golden skeletons, ghosts, and troll thieves) and boss fights, tap ’till your fingers bleed and activate everyone’s skills. You’ll want to use everything in your arsenal in order to take down bosses and the enemies that bless you with gifts upon defeat. Those types of creatures have a time limit attached to their staying time, so it’s up to you to kill them before that time limit expires.

2. Take a Trip to the Blacksmith’s Shop From Time to Time; Be Fair With Your Hero Upgrades

• Once you unlock the Blacksmith’s Shop, you’ll be responsible for upgrading each hero’s equipment. Once you spot a red dot hanging over a character’s icon, that means a piece of their gear is ready to get upgraded. The Gems you pick up from chests are usually spent on improving all the weapons, armor, and other attachments you acquire from Chests. Whenever you select a piece of equipment you’re looking to upgrade, you should always select the Merge All option if you have the proper amount of Gems for it. Note that three of the same item type can be upgraded until its rating hits one star. Once that star is completely full, you can further upgrade it to a higher quality item.

• Over time, you’ll rack up a good amount of coins. These coins mainly go towards upgrading your heroes on the battle screen. Your hero upgrading efforts should be balanced across the board – once you upgrade one character, do the same for the next one in line and so on. Defeating bosses and completing 10 levels of battles over time helps you acquire Talent Points, which are used to activate/upgrade skills in the Talent menu. You should focus on upgrading your Priest more than anyone else – her healing abilities and protection spells are more beneficial for your party in the long run.

3. LANDMARKS!

• The Landmark menu works as an item producing mechanic that boosts the amount of goods you receive. Once you clear out the battle associated with any of your unlocked Landmarks, you’ll immediately unlock the appropriate item boosting abilities attached to that Landmark. You’ll need Honor points in order to increase the output of your unlocked Landmarks – these type of currency can only be obtained after performing a Rebirth. As soon as you reach the level limit needed to open a new Landmark, complete its battle and command that Landmark to start working ASAP!

4. The Right Time for a Rebirth

• Your party will eventually make their way out the starting forest area and into a much darker locale. The foes they’ll run into here are much tougher and require more of your tapping input. Don’t push your heroes so hard once you reach the game’s second area – choose the Rebirth option. This choice is certainly a risky one to make – performing a Rebirth resets the amount of coins you’ve earned and upgraded hero levels you’ve attained.

• The Rebirth option is still worth doing, though – a Rebirth sends your party back to the very beginning of the previous location with tons of bonuses, such as extra Soulstones and Honor coins. You’ll then get the chance to upgrade your heroes to even higher levels and make them better prepared for the next area. So make it a habit of selecting the Rebirth option every time you enter a new location – going back to the previous area and strengthening your heroes for a return trip to the next one works like a charm.

5. Always Take the Chance to Watch Video Ads to Claim Different Rewards and Check in on Your Achievement

• Vikings: Empire War is full of video ad’s that you’ll want to watch. This option does a ton of great things for you and your party – it revives them for free after they fall in battle (the next time they’re defeated, you’ll have to revive them by using Gems) and doubles the amount of offline rewards you gain after logging back in. Watching ads also helps increase the amount of a given item gifted to you during your adventure. You should always choose the video ad selection over the first option and the third one that asks you to spend some Gems.

• Don’t forget to hop into the Chest Store from time to time – all you have to do is watch eight video ads if you want to claim eight Free Chests. Save your Gems, by the way – there’s no need to spend them on other Chests since the game regularly awards you with them. Not only will you obtain plenty of goods from those Chests, you’ll also get your hands on those same types of rewards by completing Achievements. Check out the Achievements list before you log off so you can claim your rewards and aim for the ones that are still unfulfilled.

