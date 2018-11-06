Where to Find Screws in Fallout 76

It was Fallout 4 that first introduced a base building mechanic into the Fallout series and Fallout 76 is taking that foundation and building upon it even more.

Outside of the base building, players will also have to keep an eye on their weapon and armor durabilities to make sure they don’t break in the middle of a battle. Players will need all sorts of materials to repair their gear so it’s important to collect a lot of the junk you come across and break in down in materials.

Screws will be an important material to have as they are used to craft several things in the game. Some things that will yield screws in Fallout 76 include typewriters, hot plates, toy cars, desk fans and globes. You will be able to find these things inside most buildings so they won’t be extremely rare but you’re also not going to want to pass them up.

Here’s a list of items that would drop screws when broken down from Fallout 4. While they are different games we don’t expect the list to change from the previous game but we can probably expect a few new items introduced into the game that do drop screws. Be sure to let others know in the comments where you found screws so you can help out your fellow wastelanders.

Another easy way to obtain screws will be to trade with other players who might have an overabundance. Since this is an online game you’re likely going to be finding other players who have collected several screws during their playthrough. All you have to do is initiate trade with another player and make it know that you want to get some screws. You might be able to get additional screws from your group if you are playing with friends too.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018, for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

