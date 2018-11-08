5 Wonka’s World of Candy Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Willy Wonka needs your help!

After returning from a long excursion, the famed candy connoisseur has returned to find his factory in shambles. In order to get it ready for a grand re-opening, he’s chosen to enlist your help. Sprucing up his sweet, sweet kingdom entails solving a bunch of tricky match-three puzzles. These puzzles are nothing to scoff at – they may start out simple enough, but they eventually get all the more tougher as you go further along in your journey. Take our advice and you’ll fully decorate Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory to the best of his satisfaction!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Wonka’s World of Candy:

1. Don’t Waste Any of Your Moves and Always Strive to Achieve a Great Score Finish

• Wonka’s World of Candy is jam-packed with match-three stages to clear. They start out with simple objectives, such as clearing one type of treat off the board multiple times. But then you’ll have to clear out multiple types of candies on boards with unique mechanisms put in place. You’re only given a limited amount of moves to work with, so each and every move you make has to be careful and calculated.

• You can experiment with special candy matches and not worry about losing a move (you only lose a turn if a match is made.) You should primarily go for for matches that clear off more than three candies on the board. Not only will you create more special candies through this method, you may also create automatic matches that result from falling candies entering the board.

• Completing a stage with leftover moves results in rockets going off, which are then used to clear off extra candies that create more matches and help raise your score. If you completely fill the yellow meter resting underneath the number of moves you have, you’ll end up with a great score. A Great Score finish will result in you being rewarded with even more coins!

2. Special Candies FAQ – Part 1

• The most helpful types of candies are undoubtably the special candies. These sweet treats are capable of helping you reach any stage goal in fewer moves and pushing you closer to a Great Score.

• One of those special candies are the Sugar Beams. Sugar Beams are created by matching four pieces of the same type of candy. A matched Sugar Beam will clear out any candies in its row/column depending on which direction the beam is pointing towards. The Colorsplash Cordials are produced by matching five pieces of the same candy type. Once you match with it, all of the candies you just made a match with will get cleared off the board.

3. Special Candies FAQ – Part 2

• There’s three other special candies you’ll need to remember, Rockets, Fizzy Bubbles, and Everlasting Gobstoppers. Rockets are created by matching four of the same candies in a square formation. Once a rocket gets activated, it will clear off the main candy type listed in the stage goal. Fizzy Bubbles are produced when you match the same candy type in a “T” or “L” formation. This explosive candy type clears out any candies surrounding it in a 3×3 formation.

• And finally, Everlasting Gobstoppers are made when you match up six pieces of the same candy type. Once you use it, it changes a ton of candies on the board into one color and creates a huge matching combo. Be sure to match up certain special candies with each other to produce even larger scoring opportunities!

4. Complete Zones and Nab Some Extra Rewards, Such as Boosters!

• As you complete puzzles, you’ll unlock the stars needed to refurbish Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. Once you fully complete a zone, you’ll come away with some extra goodies. Those goodies are usually Boosters.

• The Boosters you’ll soon become familiar with are as follows – the boxing glove immediately removes any piece off the board, the arrow helps instantly clears an entire row, the candy scoop multiples items still resting on the board, the +5 gives you five extra moves to work with, and the Everlasting Gobstopper collects all pieces of the same candy type.

5. FREE COINS! GET YA FREE COINS HERE!

• Besides stars and Boosters, there’s another essential item you need to keep an abundance of – coins! Coins are awarded to you for completing stages (you can get even more by finishing any stage with a Great Score!).

• You can actually acquire even more coins with as little effort as possible, by the way! Connect the game to your Facebook account to instantly receive 1000 coins. Save your coins for those moments where you need to purchase extra moves when you fail a stage and want to maintain one of your hearts. By the way, make sure you log-in regularly to claim your daily reward (that means playing the game on 21 different days). You can acquire even more coins and other items through this simple method.

