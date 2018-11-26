Xbox One X Sale: Just $399 for Cyber Monday

We LOVE the Xbox One X, and if you’ve been paying attention to us and other gaming outlets at all, the only major complaint about the system has been its premium price tag.

Luckily, Amazon is giving us a chance to pick up the Xbox One X with a steep $100 discount for Cyber Monday.

That brings it down to $399, which is its lowest price ever. The Xbox One X 1TB console has an MSRP of $499, and it typically remains at that price point with no Xbox One X sales to speak of.

For today only, Amazon has it at 20% off, and it’s simply a deal we had to share.

The Xbox One X is the best video game console ever made, and when we reviewed it last year, we gave it a 9.0 out of 10, praising it for its faster loading times and beautiful 4K rendering. It’s also on our list of the best gifts for boys.

If you’re looking to get the best console video gaming experience money can buy right now, the Xbox One X is, hands-down, the best option available. Not only can you play Xbox One exclusives like Forza Horizon 4, State of Decay, and Halo 5: Guardians in gorgeous 4K, but you can also play all of the best multi-console, third-party games like Battlefield V, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Fortnite, and more at their best. That’s right – the best version of these games is on the Xbox One X, which has the most power out of all of the latest consoles.

So, if you’re looking for an Xbox One X sale price that can’t be beaten, check out Amazon’s $100 discount for Cyber Monday.