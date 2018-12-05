How to Access and Play Fortnite Creative

Developer Epic Games has revealed the newest mode coming to Fortnite and it’s going to shake things up. Taking a page from other successful franchises like Halo and Far Cry, Fortnite will be introducing a world editor called “Fortnite Creative.” Revealed via a blog, this mode will allow users and their friends to construct their own level for users to play on.

While this mode is still new, you can access Fortnite Creative on December 6 if you purchase the Season 7 Battle Pass. For those that don’t own the Battle Pass, this mode will be available on December 13. Keep in mind Epic expects some bugs or issues with this new mode, so don’t be shocked if something goes awry when you’re playing.

For the unfamiliar, Fortnite Creative will function as a way for users to craft levels, mini-games, or sets to film in-game cinematics. Given how successful the Playground Mode was, adding a Forge-esc mode was the logical next step. Since you can save any map you make, we suspect that Fortnite Creative will drastically help extended the longevity and popularity of this battle royale game. There’s still no word on if you can share your creations online, but Epic has explained that there will be future updates to this mode.

See Also