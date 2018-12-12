5 Battlelands Royale Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The battle royale craze is still going strong!

It’s especially hot on mobile devices. PUBG and Fortnite have successfully made the transition to iOS/Android devices, plus plenty of inspired releases have adopted the sub-genre’s addictive mechanics. One of the more popular mobile exclusive battle royale titles is Futureplay’s Battlelands Royale. You and a slew of rival miniature-sized survivors are tasked with vying for the last man/woman standing spot. Weapons are littered everywhere and the play area gets smaller as time wears on. The basics of battle royale are covered here, of course. We’re here to cover the basics regarding the know-how needed to succeed at the game.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Battlelands Royale:

1. Stack Up Those Double XP Boosters!

• Before you even attempt to hop into your next match, make sure you tap on the Double XP option in the bottom right corner of the main menu. You can stack up to three of these XP boosters at one time just by watching a series of short video ads.

• Once you use up all three Double XP boosters after your last three matches have concluded, repeat the video ad viewing process to claim them all over again. This method will quickly fill the meter attached to your current Season ranking, which also goes towards unlocking more currency and cosmetic items. Paying for a Battle Pass is also a viable option if you’re looking to claim even more rewards as you reach new Season level tiers.

2. Pick Your Spots Carefully

• Before a match kicks off, you’ll need to select which location your character parachutes into. The overworld map is littered with plenty of places to decide on. The best ones happen to be the more open areas, such as the Airbase, Prison, Gas Station, Trainyard etc. One of the areas built specifically for close-quarters combat is the Shipyard (this location is somewhere you’ll navigate to during a match instead of parachuting right into at the start of a match).

• Most players tend to drop into the more secluded areas with grassy cover, like the places on the map covered with trees. You can also utilize the same placement strategy if you so choose. Or you can adopt a different approach by landing in the aforementioned areas so you can arm your character a bit quicker than the opposition.

• From time to time, there will be situations where other players drop into those more open locales. When this occurs, just be quick on the draw and equip yourself. Don’t engage with other players while you’re unarmed and also make sure you don’t zero in on unarmed players without a gun in hand. You should carefully pick your spots amongst the other players in your vicinity. Once you’re fully armed, make good use of the bushes and buildings you come across to utilize hiding and defensive mechanics respectively.

3. Welcome to The Armory

• As you navigate the ever shrinking map of Battlelands Royale, you’ll discover a collection of firearms. Some of these come in a regular skin, while others are adorned in gold. The Assault Rifle is an all-around weapon with decent stats, which makes it a viable weapon for mid- to close-range encounters. The Shotgun is great for close-quarters combat – hiding in the bushes and waiting for a victim to get close with a shotgun in hand works like a charm. Also ambushing a player that you’re tailing with a shotgun works just as well.

• The Sniper Rifle is definitely an expert level firearm – it has incredible range but a low rate of fire. Sticking to the bushes with this weapon should be your only position with this weapon in tow. The Carbine combines the stats tied to the Assault Rifle and Sniper Rifle, which makes it great for mid-range skirmishes.

• From time to time, Airdrops will make their way onto the playing field. Other players tend to rush towards Airdrops – if you make it to an airdrop before anyone shows up, pick a hiding spot and chill out for a bit so you can pick off anyone who comes running by. Or just let a group of survivors fighting for a Airdrop duke it out, then pick off the last man/woman standing before you claim the nearby prize.

• Two special weapon types can only be obtained from Airdrops – the Bazooka and Minigun. If you’re lucky enough to collect any of these weapons from an Airdrop, you’ll become a force to be reckoned with. The Bazooka shoots off powerful rockets, but they’re pretty slow on delivery. The Minigun is a better option out of the two due to its high rate of fire and plentiful ammo count.

4. Shield Up and Stay Alive

• One of the items you’ll always want to collect are the Shield and Health pickups. Scrounge up as many Shield icons as you can – completely filling the Shield meter while you have a full HP meter pretty much gives you two HP meters to work with. Increasing your chances of survival during a firefight is crucial to victory in Battlelands Royale.

• After you wipe out a player, be on the lookout for extra Shield and Health pickups. You’ll want to make sure you’re fully healed or at least close to that condition before your next enemy encounter. Remember the colors that represent the damage received or given, too – Blue stands for Shield damage, White stands for direct body damage (no Shields), and Red stands for Critical Damage.

5. Stay on Top of Your Challenges

• Battlelands Royale gives you a few Challenges to conquer – these tasks come in the form of Daily, Weekly Mystery, and Weekly Battle Pass Challenges. These Challenges are pretty tough, but try and make it a habit of completing them all within the time limits attached to them. You’re rewarded with XP for completing Challenges, which is needed to fill your Season ranking meter and claim new rewards.

