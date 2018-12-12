Beat Saber Song Pack Hopefully Coming by End of 2018

Beat Saber has been the smash-hit VR game of the year and it has no end in sight.

If you were even a casual player of rhythm games in the past such as Dance Dance Revolution, Guitar Hero or Rock Band then you will find a lot to like with Beat Saber.

If you’re a player on PC then you have access to a bottomless list of songs thanks to mods but if you’re a PSVR player then you’re stuck with what the game launched with which severely limits the freshness.

The developers have said additional songs are on the way both through free songs and paid songs. This is good news to players on PS4 as this will be the only for them to get new content added to the game.

Working on it! Hopefully by end of this year;) — Jaroslav Beck (@Sqeepo) December 12, 2018

Jaroslav Beck, CEO of Beat Games Studio, the creators of Beat Saber, has said the first Beat Saber song pack is being worked on and he hopes it’ll be here by the end of the year.

According to the Beat Saber Twitter account, the tracks are ready and the songs were being mapped as of late November.

What we don’t know is if this song pack will end up being one of the paid song packs or one of the free ones. It appears only time will tell.

There was recently a poll held on Twitter that asked fans what genre of music they’d like to see in the game with electronic music coming out on top. The game library consists of all EDM songs so it’s no surprise to see people wanting more but we have seen through mods that all genres of songs will work with Beat Saber.

Beat Saber was a contender for “Best VR/AR Game” during The Game Awards 2018 but was edged out by PSVR exclusive Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

Beat Saber is out now on PS4 and PC.

