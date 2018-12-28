Cloaked Shadow Comes to Fortnite in Item Shop Update

Another day another item shop update in the world of Fortnite.

Today’s update is not a winter-themed skin, nor is it a fish-based skin but instead it is the Cloaked Shadow. It doesn’t come with an additional Harvesting Tool to pick up which is a little disappointing but that just means you won’t have to spend any extra V-Bucks to complete the set this time around.

This new cosmetic looks a bit like a cultist but it’s still a pretty cool looking skin. Depending on how you felt about the Fishstick skin you might think this is another winner from Epic Games.

Although the holidays are over with the exception of New Year’s, the winter season has only just begun so we’re probably not done with seeing some of the winter-themed skins come into the game. Although we saw a break today we’d be willing to bet we’re not done seeing them for sure.

Here’s everything in today’s item shop:

Cloaked Shadow (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Tomatohead (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Axeroni (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Cliffhanger (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

True Heart (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Yuletide Ranger (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Tinseltoes (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Flippin’ Incredible (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Starry Flight (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

The item shop updates daily so if there’s anything in today’s shop you want to grab it’ll be best to grab it now while it’s there. Epic Games has shown a tendency to release previously rare items so if you miss out on something the first time you can usually count on it to return in the future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

