WATCH: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Reveal Trailer (TGA 2018)

There’s been a growing trend of classic 90s titles getting a complete remaster. Starting with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, publisher Activision has been steadily re-releasing various titles that have been visually and mechanically reworked. Now, Activision has set their sights on one of the most popular cart racing games ever made – Crash Team Racing.

Teased via large fuzzy orange dice sent various publications – including us – these came with a card stating that something was “Sliding into The Game Awards” tonight. Many instantly suspected that this was a Crash Team Racing remake and we are happy to announce that it is real, Revealed during The Game Awards, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is arriving on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch June 21, 2019.

Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, available June 21, 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/wJr2yMUXRz — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) December 7, 2018

Not only is Crash Team Racing receiving a graphical boost, but players are able to play both offline and online. Considering how successful previous remasters have been, it’s no surprise that this got an overhaul. There’s no word on any additional features added to this title, but we are excited to see this cart racer return.

