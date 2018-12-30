Deoxys Attack Form Max CP & Stats in Pokemon Go

People are starting to take on Deoxys Attack Form in Pokemon Go.

If you’ve caught Deoxys Attack Form already, you may be wondering what its max CP and stats are. Well wonder no longer. Here are Deoxys Attack Form’s max CP and stats according to GamePress:

Max CP at Level 40: 2580

Max CP at Level 20: 1474

Attack: 414

Defense: 46

Stamina: 137

Quick Moves: Zen Headbutt, Poison Jab

Charge Moves: Psycho Boost, Zap Cannon, Dark Pulse

Is Deoxys Attack Form worth powering up? Not really. The Mythical Pokemon has by far the highest attack stat in the game, but it’s defenses are pitiful. It’s defenses are so low that, according to Pokemon Go Hub, players all around the world are able to defeat the Mythical Pokemon all by themselves. So while it can deal high damage, it won’t last long at all in Raids or Trainer Battles.

In addition, it’s moves leave a lot to be desired. As we wrote about in our guide on Deoxys Normal Form, Zen Headbutt is outclassed by Confusion and Psycho Boost is outclassed by every other psychic-type Charge Move. Poison Jab has the highest damage per second (DPS) of all poison-type Quick Moves according to GamePress, but it doesn’t get extra damage because Deoxys isn’t poison-type. Dark Pulse is inferior to Crunch and Fowl Play, according to the website. Zap Cannon is pretty good but it can’t deal extra damage because Deoxys isn’t electric-type. So even though it has the highest attack in the game, it can’t take advantage of it since its moves are so poor.

