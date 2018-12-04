Destiny 2 Update 2.1.1.1 Patch Notes

Destiny 2’s Black Armory DLC has finally arrived so it’s time to dive back into Destiny 2 and grind for all the new loot. Released a week after the Season of the Forge’s debut, Black Armory introduces a number of changes to Bungie’s RPG/FPS hybrid. Along with a Light level increase, there are a number of new activities players can participate in.

Here is a look at the 2.1.1.1 Patch Notes for the Black Armory DLC:

Sandbox General Chaos Reach Tuned Chaos Reach’s deactivation cost so that it consistently retains Super energy from deactivating early. Previously, Chaos Reach allowed Players to save Super energy when deactivating the Super early by charging a flat Super energy cost upon deactivation (~65%). This meant that in order to save Super energy, you’d have to deactivate within the first second or so of the Super’s duration. With this change, Chaos Reach’s deactivation will now always save you some Super energy. Deactivating the Super is no longer a flat energy cost but, rather, now works on a curve. The intention is to reward players for skillfully timing their deactivation.

Fixed an issue where the overshield granted upon respawning in Crucible would not negate damage right away

Increased damage required to destroy Nightstalker Tethers prior to their activation

Fixed an issue where the Biotic Enhancements buff would apply too much of a damage multiplier when standing in a Well of Radiance Armor/Weapons Fixed an issue where Scavenger perks could be used to generate heavy ammo off of team mates who fell to self-inflicted misadventure

Fixed an issue where high impact scout rifles were not firing at 150 RPM

Fixed an issue where the impact stat bar for Fusion Rifles was not updating when upgrading a charge time masterwork for the weapon

Gwisin Vest Fixed an issue where kills were not required to extend Super uptime Fixed an issue where Super was not extended after 10 or more kills

Chromatic Fire Fixed an issue where explosions were doing less damage than intended

Reduced the amount of ammo gained from the Machine Gun Scavenger perk to bring it in line with other Power weapon scavenger perks

Fixed an issue that caused the Black Armory weapons to sometimes roll two of the same perk

Duplicate perks have been replaced in each weapon’s talent grid Crucible General Fixed an issue that caused The Mountaintop to drop above appropriate power levels for players who do not own Forsaken, making it unequipped unless pulled from collections

Fixed an issue that caused Valor Ranks to display different values from what their rank actually was This is strictly a visual fix, ranks have worked properly since Season of the Forge began

Gambit General Fixed an issue where the wrong team would sometimes be credited for killing the Ascendant Servitor Primeval

Reduced the amount of ammo that Linear Fusion Rifles receive from the Power Ammo crate in Gambit to from 5 to 3 rounds Sleeper Simulant still only receives 2 rounds

Players who die with fewer than 2 rounds of special ammo will now always respawn with 2 rounds, to help alleviate special ammo starvation

Fixed an issue where players would be held in a loading screen if another player was inspecting items in inventory Vanguard General Fixed an issue where Protheon, the Modular Mind grew three times larger than intended in Update 2.1.0 This strike has been reintroduced to Matchmaking, and can be launched once again from the Director

Raids Leviathan & Raid Lairs Removed “Normal Mode Completion” requirement for launching Prestige Modes for Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, and Spire of Stars Last Wish Fixed an issue where Destiny 2 would crash during the Morgeth fight Clans General Fixed an issue where the “Hawthorne’s Heroes” Clan Perk was not providing the proper rewards Items & Economy Collections The “Hecuba-S” exotic Sparrow no longer requires Annual Pass ownership to reacquire from Collections

The “Mimesis Drive” Sparrow now properly requires Annual Pass ownership to reacquire from Collections

Shader reacquisition time reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second General Prime Engrams will now appear more frequently for players under 550 power, and provide larger power benefits when decrypted Fixed an issue where the “Harbinger’s Echo” sparrow was locked out for players who destroyed dragon eggs across multiple characters. We are currently developing a fix for an upcoming patch to address players who have already destroyed all eggs prior to this update. Update 2.1.3 is tentatively planned for December 18. 2018 Seed of Light added to the drop table of the Blind Well Heroic

The “Lest Ye Be Judged” Trophy/Achievement can be completed by visiting Xur

Fixed an issue where the “Riddle Me This” Triumph was not unlocking properly

Fixed an issue where Amanda Holliday had an improper notification waypoint

Fixed an issue where Festival of the Lost armor could not be masterworked

Fixed an issue where items could not be masterworked if players did not have Enhancement Cores in inventory, even if the masterwork cost did not require cores

Fixed an issue where Amanda Holliday’s inventory did not refresh at the proper times UI General When selecting a Last Wish or Scourge of the Past on the Director, players can now delete their current checkpoint before launching the activity

Fixed an issue where the Vanguard node on the top-level Director was not displaying active challenges

One of the biggest draws for this update are the four Lost Forges. These endgame activities have players trying to craft weapons while holding off waves of enemies. Unlike other expansions, content in Black Armory won’t be completely available upon its release. Instead, Bungie is spreading out the release of activities during the Season of the Forge.

Additionally, the power level increase to 650 will be available to everyone, including those who don’t own the Annual Pass. Anyone under 550 will receive Prime Engrams at an increased rate with each one offering a better increase to your Light. However, the soft cap of 500 Light has not changed, so expect to rely on grinding out engrams once you reach this level.

With Forsaken helping rejuvenate Destiny 2’s gameplay it’s up to Black Armory to keep the expansion’s momentum going.

