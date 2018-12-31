Fortnite Disco Diva Comes to Item Shop

It’s New Years’ Eve Eve and Fortnite is celebrating by adding a dancing cosmetic to the game.

The Disco Diva has arrived today which will be a perfect way to ring in 2019 in the world of Fortnite. This new outfit costs 1,200 V-Bucks and doesn’t come with a Harvesting Tool so you won’t have to worry about shelling out extra V-Bucks to complete the set.

The Funk Ops outfit returns to the shop today in a bundle with the Harvesting Tool and the Disco emote. This bundle is available for 3,040 V-Bucks.

The Sugarplum outfit is also in the shop again for another day so you might want to pick it up before it disappears for a while.

After New Years we’re going to be done with Holiday skins, but the winter season has only just begun so we’re probably not done with seeing some of the winter-themed skins come into the game.

Here’s everything in today’s item shop:

Funk Ops (Bundle) – 3,040 V-Bucks

Sugarplum (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Disco Diva (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Electro Swing (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Glow Stick (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Sparkler (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Nitelite (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

The item shop updates daily so if there’s anything in today’s shop you want to grab it’ll be best to grab it now while it’s there. Epic Games has shown a tendency to release previously rare items so if you miss out on something the first time you can usually count on it to return in the future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

