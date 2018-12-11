How to Make Eliksni Birdseed in Destiny 2 The Dawning

The newest holiday event for Destiny 2 has arrived and it’s going to test our baking skills. Unlike the Festival of the Lost, The Dawning focuses on crafting tasty treats and giving them out to the different vendors and NPCs around the solar system. One of these gifts is Eliksni Birdseed, which goes to Hawthorne once crafted.

In order to make Eliksni Birdseed, you will need 1 part Ether Cane, 1 part Personal Touch, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Combining these items together in the portable oven Eva has gifted you will make Eliksni Birdseed which you can then gift to Hawthorne. To get Ether Cane you will need to kill Fallen or convert Essence of Dawning via Eva into that material. The former is the easiest method, but obtaining it isn’t a guarantee. We found every 20-30 Fallen we killed awarded this, but your experience could differ.

As for Personal Touch, you can get this ingredient by defeating enemies with a melee attack. Just like the Ether Cane, this won’t drop 100% of the time. Just keep smacking enemies around until you are awarded it. Keep in mind, if you use a sword you’ll be gifted Sharp Flavor instead of Personal Touch, so make sure you’re basing foes with your fists or knife.

Finally, Essence of Dawning can be obtained by completing activities, turning in Dawning bounties, finishing challenges, or giving gifts to vendors. It’s perhaps the easiest material to obtain during the event, so you shouldn’t have trouble getting it. For those starved for Essence of Dawning, we recommend just grinding out Public Events since those reward 5 a piece.

With a bit of luck and time, you will have your Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthrone in no time.

