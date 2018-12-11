How to Get Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2

The Dawning winter event is in full swing and it’s going to test your Guardian’s baking skills. This events main focus is on preparing delicious treats for the different characters throughout Destiny 2. To do this, players need to farm a variety of ingredients including Essence of Dawning, which is essential for crafting anything during this event. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to obtain this item, all of which simply require you to play Destiny 2.

You can obtain Essence of Dawning by turning in Dawning bounties, finishing challenges, giving gifts to vendors, or just completing activities. All of these will award the players with Essence of Dawning, so you should be obtaining this material a lot during the event. The amount you obtain will depend on the activity you finish, as Public Events awarded me 5, while a Heroic Adventure offered 6 Essence of Dawning.

You’ll need a total of 15 Essence of Dawning to craft any recipe, so make sure to grab any bounties Eva offers. If you’re in dire need of this material we suggest just grinding out Public Events. These are perhaps the fastest way to obtain this material, plus you can farm for a lot of the other crafting materials you need while doing it.

Remember to always make gifts during The Dawning as there are multiple rewards – including a Powerful Engram – tied to the event’s crafting system. With the Light level increase, we strongly recommend participating in this event so you power up your Guardian.

