Fishstick Enters Fortnite Item Shop

Christmas may be over but that doesn’t mean Fortnite is slowing down with its cosmetics.

Today’s item shop update introduced the Fishstick skin into the game which is unlike anything we’ve seen in the game before. The Fishstick skin transforms your avatar into a fish and also comes with the Coral Cruiser glider. Both of these things together, called the Fish Food Gear, will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks so it’s a lot cheaper than some of the previous skins to enter the game in recent days.

The holidays are over but the winter season has only just begun so we’re probably not done with seeing some of the winter-themed skins come into the game. Although we saw a break today we’d be willing to bet we’re not done seeing them for sure.

Here’s everything in today’s item shop:

Crackshot (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Crackabella (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Fishstick (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Coral Cruiser (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Snow Globe (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Bootstraps (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Star Power (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Brawler (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Hyperion (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Plunja (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Behold! (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Roadtrip (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

The item shop updates daily so if there’s anything in today’s shop you want to grab it’ll be best to grab it now while it’s there. Epic Games has shown a tendency to release previously rare items so if you miss out on something the first time you can usually count on it to return in the future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

