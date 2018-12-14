Fortnite’s Infamous Infinity Sword Vaulted From the Game

The extremely powerful and highly controversial Infinity Sword has been vaulted from Fortnite. Following a wave of complaints from both professional and casual players, developer Epic Games has decided to remove the blade effective immediately.

Posted on Fortnite’s official Twitter account, admit that the sword was too overpowered and possessed little to no counters. Because of this, they have decided to vault the weapon entirely from the game and will be evaluating Mythic class items going forward.

Heya folks, We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game. The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items. Thanks for calling us out on this! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2018

Prior to this announcement, Epic took to Reddit in an attempt to address concerns the community had. Initially, they had planned to roll out some adjustments with the 7.10 update, but that appears to no longer be the case. This alteration would have removed the player’s ability to harvest resources and build while carrying the Infinity Sword.

For the unfamiliar, the Infinity Sword was an absurdly rare weapon that allowed the wielder to vault towards foes and cleave enemies for 75 base damage. The blade also increased the user’s shields and health making them very difficult to kill. Since users could just cut through any structure and was not restricted to a LTM (Limited Time Mode), the blade made its way into the competitive scene. This created a wave of anger as the weapon took over entire matches and require very little skill to effectively wield.

With the blade now retired for an unknown amount of time, it will be interesting to see if Epic decides to ever add a Mythic weapon back into the core game.