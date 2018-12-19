Fortnite Red-Nosed Ranger/Raider Comes in Item Shop Update

The holiday season has officially arrived in Fortnite.

As we move closer to Christmas we’re going to see a variety of new holiday-themed skins and that has started today with the Red-Nosed Ranger and Raider.

Outside of today’s skin, we received our first tidbit of information through a datamine of the 7.10 update that showed the Frozen Raven, Love Ranger and Red Knight are on the way.

All three of the previously mentioned skins are of the Legendary variety meaning they’ll cost players 2,000 V-Bucks to own. Whether that is worth it or not comes down to you but they will certainly end up being popular skins to wear and own.

The item shop tends to update daily so look for this skin to disappear soon. It’s best to grab it now if you’re planning on picking it up.

Here’s the rest of the item shop for today:

Red-Nosed Raider (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Red-Nosed Ranger (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Candy Axe (Harvesting Tool) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Shadow Ops (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Hula (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Brilliant Striker (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Candy Cane (Wrap) – 300 V-Bucks

Cliffhanger (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Bring It (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Fortnite has been on a roll lately when it comes to holiday skins and if the Halloween skins were any indication then we can probably expect some nice looking Christmas-themed skins in the near future. Last year gave players the Gingerbread and Nutcracker skins and that was before Fortnite was the household name it is today. Epic Games has only gotten better in the skins department so stay tuned for what’s next.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

