Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes C-3PO Kit Reveal

It’s an exciting time in Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes as we are slowly moving towards the inevitable release of Return of the Jedi Luke.

This journey presumably started with the release of the OT trilogy Chewbacca that required Bounty Hunters to unlock and it’s continuing with the release of C-3PO.

The event begins on December 14 and will require players to have 7-star Ewoks. This will be similar to the Chewbacca event where you’ll need to have heavily geared Ewoks to unlock him at 7-stars.

C-3PO looks like he’ll be right at home with a Rebels team, Resistance team or even a Galactic Republic team as he has synergies with all three of the factions, much like his pal R2-D2.

It looks like C-3PO will prove to be a counter to both Darth Traya and Jedi Knight Revan which will make him an important character to have in your arsenal.

His kit has finally been revealed to use today and he will operate a lot like Hermit Yoda where he relies on buffing teammates instead of actually attacking the enemy. C-3PO will also be able to inflict Confuse on his enemies which is a new status effect introduced into the game. C-3PO will retreat from battle if he’s the last one left, much like Hermit Yoda does currently.

Here’s a look at C-3PO’s kit:

ABILITIES:

Basic: BAFFLING TRICK

FINAL TEXT: C-3PO inflicts Confuse for 3 turns (max 3 stacks), which cannot be evaded. If the target is already Confused, the duration for all current stacks resets to 3 turns.

Reduce target enemy’s Turn Meter by 6% and an additional 3% for each stack of Translation on C-3PO.

Confuse – Detrimental effects build based on the cumulative number of stacks:

1: Cannot gain buffs

2: Cannot counter, assist, or gain bonus Turn Meter (Raid Bosses: -30% Counter Chance)

3: When this character uses their Basic ability, they increase all of their cooldowns by 1 (Raid Bosses: -50% Defense, does not stack with Defense Down)

Special 1: OH MY GOODNESS! (Cooldown 4)

FINAL TEXT: C-3PO gains Potency Up and Stealth for 2 turns, then he and target other ally gain Translation for 3 turns. C-3PO inflicts Confuse twice on target enemy for 3 turns, then calls all other allies with Translation to assist, dealing 50% less damage.

Unique 1: PROTOCOL DROID

FINAL TEXT: (ZETA) C-3PO has +20 Speed. While C-3PO is active, Galactic Republic, Rebel, Resistance, and Ewok allies gain the unique buff Translation for 3 turns (max 3 stacks) each time they use a Special ability. Translation cannot be copied. If the character already has Translation, the duration for all current stacks on that character resets to 3 turns. When C-3PO is defeated, all stacks of Translation will expire.

Translation – Beneficial effects build based on the cumulative number of stacks:

1: Gain 30% Max Health

2: Gain 15% Critical Chance

3: When C-3PO uses his Basic ability, decrease this character’s cooldowns by 1

Unique 2: WAIT FOR ME!

FINAL TEXT: (ZETA) C-3PO and R2-D2 have +10% Evasion for each of their own stacks of Translation. At the start of encounter, C-3PO and R2-D2 gain Translation for 3 turns. When there are no other allied combatants, C-3PO escapes from battle.

Unique 3: INTERMEDIARY

FINAL TEXT: All allies have +10% Defense Penetration. Each time a Galactic Republic or Ewok ally gains a different, non-unique, non-Protection buff, they gain 15% Protection Up for 2 turns (does not stack with itself). For each stack of Translation, Galactic Republic have +10% Defense Penetration, doubled for Ewoks.

Unique 4: CYBORG RELATIONS

FINAL TEXT: All allies have +10% Potency. Whenever a Rebel or Ewok ally uses their Basic ability, they inflict Expose on the target enemy for 2 turns which cannot be evaded. For each stack of Translation, Rebel allies have +10% Potency, doubled for Ewoks.

Unique 5: FRETFUL MEDIATOR

FINAL TEXT: All allies have +10% Critical Damage. Whenever a Resistance or Ewok ally uses their Special ability, they inflict Offense Down on the target enemy for 2 turns which cannot be evaded. For each stack of Translation, Resistance allies have +10% Critical Damage, doubled for Ewoks.