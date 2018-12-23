Grimbles Gnome Skin Joins Fortnite in Item Shop Update

If you’ve been waiting for a gnome skin to come to Fortnite then you’re going to love this latest item shop update.

Today’s update has added the Grimbles skin which is based off a gnome so players are sure to love that if they’re a fan of garden gnomes.

The two skins for yesterday, the Ginger Gunner and Merry Marauder, are also in the shop again so you can still pick those up for the time being.

We’re still waiting on the debut of the “Frozen” skins that will be updates on old favorites. The first tidbit of new information came through a datamine of the 7.10 update that showed the Frozen Raven, Love Ranger and Red Knight are on the way.

All three of the “Frozen” skins are of the Legendary variety meaning they’ll cost players 2,000 V-Bucks to own. Whether that is worth it or not comes down to you but they will certainly end up being popular skins to wear and own.

He’s gnot a gnelf. The new Grimbles Outfit and Cold Snap Pickaxe are in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/btgcfGFURm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 23, 2018

The item shop tends to update daily so look for this skin to disappear soon. It’s best to grab it now if you’re planning on picking it up. It will surely be back around for another appearance so it won’t be the complete end of the world if you do miss it.

Here’s everything in today’s Item Shop:

Merry Marauder (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Ginger Gunner (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Gingersled (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

Cookie Cutter (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Grimbles (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Cold Snap (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Rock Out (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Rawr (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Libre (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Survival Specialist (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Scorpion (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Ice Breaker (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

