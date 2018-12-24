10 Hooked Inc.: Fisher Tycoon Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

There sure are a lot of fishing-themed mobile games to play, huh?

One of the most addictive examples of that burgeoning genre is Hooked Inc.: Fisher Tycoon. During your first few minutes spent with the game, you might mistake it for being much too simple to be anything worthwhile. But once you start opening up new regions, adding new crew members to your stables of fisherman, and improving upon your fishing abilities, you’ll quickly realize how much of a sensation Hooked Inc. really is. We want to aid you in your quest to become the best mobile fisherman/businessman there is, which is why we chose to put this tips guide together.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Hooked Inc.: Fisher Tycoon:

Download the Hooked Inc. APK here.

1. Don’t Miss Out on the Big One!

• So you’ll primarily be swiping up all types of smaller fish during your time spent with Hooked Inc. But from time to time, you’ll spot a massive sea animal traveling within your vicinity. At lower Fishing Experience levels, you can swipe as furiously as you want – chances are you won’t be able to weaken a big fish enough to the point where you can capture it. So don’t worry yourself too much about trying to nab the much bigger fishes when your Fishing Experience level isn’t up to par.

• When your Fishing Experience reaches into the higher hundreds, you’ll have a much easier time getting those massive sea creatures into your boat. Once you reach 1,000 Fishing Experience, the Big One’s immediately appear when you go fishing in the first two locations.

2. Keep an Eye Out for Schools of Fish

• There’s a few methods that will help you pick up fish and even seagulls. Going into deeper waters helps you run into new types of fish. Each fish is split up into one of three categories – Common, Rare, and Epic. Capturing a new type of fish for the first time awards you with a Star, which impacts the amount of cash you’ll earn by swiping up more fish.

• The number of stars you have times your Fishing Experience level determines your Earning Bonus. You can earn a ton of money in one shot just by swiping as fast as possible over a huge school of fish. These schools of fish pop up at every location, so make sure you keep an eye out for them.

3. Boxes and Chests Tend to Float By Every Now and Then…

• A common occurrence that takes place around your boat is the appearance of boxes and chests. Stop whatever you’re doing and swipe those free goodies into your boat ASAP! Boxes are full of money, while Chests gift you with rare Gems.

• An update that went live for the game in December of 2018 awards players with holiday themed gift boxes for logging in on a daily basis. Be sure to play the game during the entirety of this month in order to claim all the free Gems and items they give you. Here’s hoping that this feature continues on as a holiday tradition in the years to come…

4. Keep an Eye on the Current Goal That Needs to be Fulfilled

• On the top right of the screen, there’s a green box with a number percentage inside of it. This notification stands for the current goal you’re tasked with competing. This is just one of the many ways you’ll be able to pick up a good amount of Gems.

• Once you fulfill the conditions for your current Goal and receive your Gems, a new Goal will go live. Try to knock out several Goals all in one sitting before you log off – you’ll want to leave the game with a whole bunch of Gems stuffed into your digital mobile pocket.

5. Upgrade Your Boat and New Improvements Will Become Available

• Your earnings can be put towards a lot of different things. The main one you’ll be spending it on is your Boat and its many upgrades. Upgrading your boat gives you access to even more upgrades over time. Spread out your boat upgrades evenly – once you’ve reached the max level of each ability upgrade for your current boat tier, upgrade to the next boat tier. Then spend some time trying to max out all your newly unlocked upgrades until it’s time to level up to the next boat tier.

6. Let Your Crew Work Hard for You!

• Once you unlock your first Crew member, you’ll get introduced to the many benefits that comes with having one. You can click on the Upgrades tab to get a look at each Crew member, their benefits, and what Deep Water Level you need to reach in order to unlock a new one.

• The best Crew members happen to be the ones that make you money while you’re away from the game and the ones that automatically pick up fish for you. Some of them are even capable of sending out buoys – these buoys can be placed around the water and automatically pick up fish for you.

7. Experiment with Your Items Loadout

• Gems aren’t just used to purchase a random Crew member – you can also use them to purchase a few other things in the in-game store (click on the bottom right icon to enter it). You can spend your Gems on getting special Item Boxes, which are full of pieces of gear that further boosts your abilities. Once you level up an item, you’ll get to equip it to one of your four item slots.

• Experiment with different item loadouts to get a feel for which ones works best for you. Here’s an example of two personal loadouts we work with – Winstons Rod, Drill Master III (for playing during the Winter months), Bird Catcher, and Lucky Hate & Swift Line Pro, Magic Worms, Dragon Shark Tooth, and Limitless Coupons.

8. Raise Your Fishing Experience Level and Unlock New Locations to Fish In

• Hooked Inc. features a mechanic that lets you reset all your boat and cash progress (Fishing Experience). But once you do this, your income and Epic Fish rate increases. Don’t be afraid to activate this mechanic since it helps you reach new locations at a quicker rate since you’ll run into even more rare fish and accumulate cash much faster than ever before.

• Once you reach a new location and find yourself having a tough time raising enough cash to unlock the next one, reset your progress. Performing this action should make it easier for you to acquire the cash needed to head off to the next fishing area.

9. Spend a Few Gems on Boosts

• Another section of the shop you should spend some Gems in is the Boosts section. The main boost you’ll probably be buying more than anything else is the Gold Fishing one. This helps increase the cash you earn for capturing fish for a whole minute.

• You should tap into this boost as soon as you make your way to a new location. Rare species of fish should pop up once you first make your way to a new locale. Might as well get even more cash for capturing them while your Gold Fishing boost is hard at work. Don’t worry about the Rush Time boost – stepping away from the game should help make the time pass a lot quicker. You should only utilize the Epic Action boost when you your Fishing Experience level is high enough to nab a big one.

10. Make Lucky Wheel Spins, Always Double Your Earnings, and Unlock Chests by Viewing Ads

• Playing Hooked Inc. while you’re online should be done at all times. You’ll get access to the game’s in-game ads, which can be viewed during certain instances. These instances include doubling the amount of cash you can get from opening a box, unlocking chests, doubling the amount of Gems you can acquire from a chest, and getting a free spin on the Lucky Wheel.

See Also