How to Unlock the Izanami Forge (3rd Forge) in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s third Lost Forge is officially available for players, so it’s time to dive in and earn some loot. Dubbed the Izanami Forge, this new activity is located on Nessus, however, it’s not available right away. Instead, you will need to do a bit of killing before the forge is available.

Here’s how to unlock the Izanami Forge in Destiny 2:

1) Get the Vex Transporter

To unlock the Izanami Forge quest you will need to get the Vex Transporter from a fallen Vex on Nessus. This is only obtainable by killing Vex on this planet, so head to Nessus and start bringing down these mechanized monsters. We recommend either participating in the various Vex-focused Public Events or just running Lost Sectors.

2) Kill 100 Vex on Nessus

Once you get the Vex Transporter, the next step tasks you with killing 100 Vex on Nessus. This is quite easy since there are a ton of Vex on Nessus and it doesn’t matter what activity you’re doing.

However, to speed things up we found that The Orrery Lost Sector in Artifact’s Edge to be one of the fastest farming methods. There are typically 30-40 Vex in this Lost Sector, so you should only need about three runs to finish this step.

3) Complete The Spire Integration Heroic Public Event

For this step, you will need to complete The Spire Integration in the Hallows on Nessus. It has to be this Public Event and in this location, so make sure to head here as soon as you kill 100 Vex. You’ll also need to beat it when the Heroic modifier is active, but if you shouldn’t have any issues with that – even if you’re alone.

To trigger the Heroic modifier, just stand on the three plates that the white beams of light lead to. Once each plate hits 100% you will start the Heroic variant and just need to stop the Vex from reaching the spire in the center.

4) Kill 20 Vex Minotaurs

Perhaps the longest step of this quest, you will need to kill 20 Vex Minotaurs on Nessus in specific Public zones. All of the zones are listed on the quest item, but we suggest the Hallows since this will always have a Vex-focused Public Event. The Spire Integration is far and away the best method of farming Minotaurs since the Heroic version usually spawns around 12-15.

Additionally, you can just kill Minotaurs in Artifact’s Edge or the Watcher’s Grave, but this is slower. Remember, it doesn’t matter what type of Minotaur is killed so High-Value Targets and Forge Saboteurs both count.

5) Finish the Rekindle The Flames Mission

After all the Minotaurs are killed you will be given a quest that asks you to restart the Lost Forge. This mission has a recommend Light of 630, so it’s advised to bring a friend or two if you’re not high enough.

It’s a pretty straightforward quest that has you hack terminals, but make sure to save your Super for the very end. The last part requires you to kill a Forge Saboteur who is surrounded by Vex. After you kill the boss, head back to The Tower and speak with Ada-1.

6) Repair the Izanami Igniter

Did you think this was over? Now that you have the Igniter, Ada-1 will ask you to repair it. This is done by completing Heroic versions of three separate Public Events. The Public Events you have to complete are:

Glimmer Extraction

Witch’s Ritual

Spire Integration

It doesn’t matter what planet any of these Public Events are completed on, so just go to the nearest ones about to start. You can complete both the Spire Integration and Glimmer Extraction on Nessus, while the Witch’s Ritual spawns on Titan or Mars.

7) Collect Blended Ether, Condensed Blights, and Radiolarian Vapor

After you finish all of the Public Events, you will need to collect a variety of items across the solar system. The first is Blended Ether which gathered by performing precision multi-kills on Fallen. Any of the Lost Sectors in the EDZ’s Trostlands are perfect for this step.

You can get Condensed Blights from the Taken Blights that have been spawning around Io. Go to the Sanctum of Bones Lost Sector to find these Blights and start destroying them. This is the first Lost Sector on the left when you spawn at The Rupture. Since you only need 5, just keep repeating this Lost Sector until you collect enough Condensed Blights

Finally, you can obtain Radiolarian Vapors by finishing a new quest on Nessus in The Cistern.

8) Complete the Volundr Forge

Still with us? Now that you have all the materials, you will need to complete the Volundr Forge on the EDZ. In order to progress you have to kill the boss, so make sure to have an understanding of how the Lost Forges work. If you’ve been completing the rest of the Black Armory content then this should be a pretty easy step – especially if you bring two friends.

9) Finish an Advanced Variant of The Insight Terminus Strike

Here’s where things get tricky.

The final and most difficult step of this quest is completing an advanced version of The Insight Terminus quest. Think of this as a Nightfall, just with a higher Light level.

You will have your equipment locked at the start with the modifiers being Void Singe, Grenadier, and Extinguish. It’s highly advised you do this with a fireteam, otherwise, you may have some trouble with the boss. Remember to make liberal use of Void grenades here to ensure you have an easier time.

10) Reignite the Izanami Forge

After this is finished you can finally go and reignite the Izanami Forge. This is the last step before the forge becomes available for use whenever you want. Congratulations Guardian! Now go get some rest and treat yourself to those holiday cookies you’ve been baking – you earned it.

